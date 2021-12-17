Alaskan Bush People’s Matt Brown on if he is coming home for Christmas

Matt Brown from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

Matt Brown has been estranged from his Alaskan Bush People family for a long time now.

Many fans of the Brown family hoped that father Billy Brown’s death would help mend the bad feelings with the family.

Matt had said that he had made up with his dad before Billy died, and Bear said that he wanted what was best for his brother.

However, none of that has seemed to help mend the fences between Matt and his family as Christmas closes in.

Where will Alaskan Bush People’s Matt Brown spend Christmas?

Fans who wanted to see if Matt Brown could reunite with his siblings after Billy Brown’s death will be disappointed to learn that Matt will be spending Christmas alone this year.

Matt did another one of his videos where he answers questions for fans and makes sure that he doesn’t miss out as part of his recovery process.

The good news is that Matt seems excited about it.

He mentioned that people always do their old traditions every year for Christmas, but he wants to start his own thing this year, a new tradition for him to celebrate the holidays.

“I intend to just kind of make my own thing now. And I’m really kind of excited about it, you know?” Matt said.

This new tradition will be Matt waking up, making his bed, eating some food, and then resting and relaxing. It sounds like Matt doesn’t want to worry about all the stress than can go into a family holiday.

Matt remains separate from the Alaskan Bush People

Matt Brown has said a lot about Alaskan Bush People, including claims of the producers supplying drugs to worsen his addiction.

With all his allegations, it is no wonder there was no mention of him at all when the Brown children were mourning their dad’s death. There were even comments that Bam Bam was the oldest child, when Matt is actually the oldest.

Matt also said he made up with his dad, but that was also not shown on Alaskan Bush People, as Discovery likely wants no mention at all of Matt on the show after his comments.

While the show is focusing on his brothers and sisters and their work at keeping the family home going strong, Matt is keeping his fans updated through these videos on Instagram.

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. It should return to Discovery in 2022.