Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe Brown pays tribute to brother, shows off beard

In recent years, Gabe Brown has started to come into his own after often remaining a recluse on Alaskan Bush People.

However, not all fans are on his side when it comes to changes.

One example is his recent use of eyeliner, which has his sister-in-law Raiven coming to his defense. However, recent photos show him taking on more of a mountain man look, albeit still with the eyeliner.

He also took the time to post a photo with his brother, paying tribute to Noah Brown.

Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe Brown honors little brother

Gabe Brown wanted to pay tribute to his little brother, Noah, and he headed to Instagram to do it.

“Hello insta-friends,” Gabe wrote. “Often I forget that Noah is my little brother, we were born only a couple years apart, and his mindset has always been much more mature than mine, which isn’t really saying much.”

“However I remember the exact moment first being told that I was going to be a big brother, and the day we welcomed an adorable little blond dude into the Wolfpack.”

“Being a big brother to three younger siblings has been one of the biggest honors of my life, and I find myself looking up to them more often than not. God bless little brothers everywhere.”

Alaskan Bush People fans ignored his message

It was a nice post and Gabe showed how much he loved his brother with the post.

Sadly, many Alaskan Bush People fans didn’t care how much he loved his brother. They only wanted to judge him for wearing eyeliner, while others hated his new big beard.

One commenter wrote, “You would look a lot better without the eyeliner. Leave that for your wife!”

Another asked “What’s with the eye makeup” and a third wrote, “Makeup? Naw…”

Luckily, there were plenty of fans to respond and put these trolls in their place.

Gabe had also previously left a photo of just himself with his new beard, showing off his new look.

He captioned it, “Wishing everyone a Happy day today.”

Sadly, there were several Alaskan Bush People fans that responded to it with comments about the eyeliner as well.

This has been coming up for several months now, much to the point where Raiven Brown came to his defense.

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. There is no word on when the reality show will return to Discovery.