Alaskan Bush People’s Noah Brown shares cute photo of son Adam

Noah Brown on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: @noah_d_and_rhain_alisha/Instagram

Alaskan Bush People’s Noah Brown has been a proud dad since his baby Adam was born.

The normally quiet and reserved Noah Brown has really opened up online with pride as he shows off his son.

Here is a look at some of the photos that Noah Brown has released of Adam.

Noah Brown shares photos of son Adam

Noah Brown has shared a great photo of Adam on his Instagram in between shots of the snow-covered farm.

In one of the cutest photos, Noah wrote up a beautiful sentiment.

“The reason a little Boy is called your Son, is because your world revolves around them,” Noah wrote.

Noah also released a few earlier photos of the beautiful baby boy before that.

For a picture of Adam sleeping, Noah wrote, “Hi, I will take some baby cuddles with a side of (oh my goodness he is sooooo cute) please.”

There was also a shot of baby Adam making the cutest face.

Noah only posted the photo with the baby’s name.

There was also a great Christmas tree picture, with Adam under the tree.

Noah wrote, “Ok ok, Rhain and I might be taking the gift giving thing a bit too far.”

The photos all started early, too, as they introduced the baby to the world on Instagram last year.

“let me introduce to you🎶The one and only Adam Brown Of Alaskan Bush People’s lonely Hearts Club Band,” he wrote.

Alaskan Bush People’s Bear and Raiven get married

There were other pictures taken of Noah and his family and it was taken when his brother Bear Brown married Raiven Adams.

The photo showed almost the entire Brown family. All that was missing was Billy Brown, who died last year, and Matt Brown, who remains estranged from his family.

“Congratulations to Bear and Raiven! The #AlaskanBushPeople couple and parents to 1-year-old River tied the knot yesterday in an intimate ceremony,” the page wrote in the caption.

“It feels really good to be a married man, I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s an honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife,” Bear said. “She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away!”

“I only wish Da had of been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family, and a home with Raiven, she’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.”

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. The show should return to Discovery later in 2022.