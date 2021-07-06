Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe apologizes for American flag attire

Gabe Brown looking angry during a family conversation. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

Over the weekend, Gabe Brown posted a tribute to America on her birthday. But some Alaskan Bush People fans were not pleased to see the reality TV star wearing the colors as a cape.

Some followers took issue with Gabe tying the flag around his neck, while others argued that people wear clothes every day with the American flag pattern that show off the red, white, and blue. In the end, the father of one apologized.

Shots fired by followers

Gabe took to his Instagram to formally apologize to anyone he had offended, writing, “Dear United States of America. I would like to apologize publicly for my latest post which I’ve taken down after reading, and remembering the following.”

Even though the statement may have had a bit of dramatic flair, supporters could tell he was remorseful. The Alaskan Bush People star continued saying, “No disrespect should be shown to the flag of the United States of America; the flag should not be dipped to any person or thing. … The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery.”

“It should never be festooned, drawn back, nor up, in folds, but always allowed to fall free. So wearing it as a superhero cape in my Independence Day video was wrong of me. I apologize if I offended any government citizenry or Patriot of the U.S.A. This was not my intent.”

Alaskan Bush People fans stood by Gabe Brown

The Discovery Channel star ended his post by saying, “I hold America in the highest regard, and believe in it’s constitution, and declaration of independence. God Bless America.”

Most of Gabe’s admirers wrote that he had done nothing wrong with one saying, “Gabe, you did nothing wrong. I also miss your smile you, you sad all the time be happy.”

The social media post in question showed Gabe wearing the stars and stripes around his neck as he stood like the first President, George Washington, looking off into the distance of his mountain homestead. The flag blew in the wind, and he wrote, “Happy Independence Day.”

It was nice to see Gabe take a break from his melancholy and dark posts of late. But now, with such intense backlash, some fans worry that he will retreat into his dark thoughts and take another break from social media and fans.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.