Alaskan Bush People Season 14 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Alaskan Bush People had a very emotional Season 13 when it came to both the Brown family and their fans.

What started out as a season where Billy Brown appeared to be setting the family up for the future, the reason why was dropped dramatically on the family and fans.

Billy Brown died after suffering a stroke at the family’s home.

With Billy gone, many fans wondered if their beloved show was going to end and if his family would leave the spotlight.

Here is everything we know so far about Alaskan Bush People Season 14.

Is there going to be a Season 14 of Alaskan Bush People?

Is there going to be a Season 14 of Alaskan Bush People?

There has been no renewal yet for Alaskan Bush People Season 14

However, the Brown family kept filming after Billy Brown died and his son, Bear Brown, said that they planned to continue producing the show.

“Final season in mind? Maybe when I’m like 99 on my deathbed, but then hopefully the show will continue with the next generation,” Bear said.

“That’d be pretty cool, a literal generational reality show, so a stopping date for me? Nope, as long as everyone enjoys watching it.”

With that statement, it will just come down to Discovery and whether they want to bring the show back for another season without Billy Brown.

The Alaskan Bush People Season 13 finale brought in a .11 demo rating (18-49) with 800,000 people watching, ranking 44th for the night in all cable shows.

Release date latest: When does Alaskan Bush People Season 14 come out?

Because the show has not received an actual publicized renewal, there is no word on when it could return to the air.

However, we could venture a guess.

Alaskan Bush People premiered in May 2014. After this, it returned for three seasons in 2015 (January, May, and November), one in 2016 (May), two in 2017 (January, June), one in 2018 (August), three in 2019 (March, August, December), one in 2020 (August), and one in 2021 (September).

Since the most recent season ran from September through November, fans could expect it to premiere toward the end of summer 2022.

The show only airing once in 2020 and 2021 is likely due to COVID-19 protocols. There could be multiple seasons in 2022, but with Billy Brown gone, that doesn’t seem likely.

If there is more than one season, the first could arrive in May or June. Otherwise, look for it to be back in August or September.

We will update this article when Discovery announces a new season.

Alaskan Bush People Season 14 cast updates

The one big change is that Billy Brown died while filming Season 13.

There was also doubt that daughter Bird might be leaving Alaskan Bush People after her dad died. That does not seem likely, even if Bird does return to Alaska while her mom and siblings remain in Loomis.

There is a good chance the filming could be spread out in Season 14, with Bird maybe in Alaska, Rain trying to search for gold in the mountains on their property, and the brothers working alongside mother Ami.

The big return looks to be Raiven Adams, who appears to be back, trying to make her relationship with Bear Brown work.

This means that Alaskan Bush People Season 14 could see the return of Bear Brown, Noah Brown, Gabe Brown, Bam Bam Brown, Ami Brown, Rain Brown, Bird Brown, and Raiven Adams.

Matt Brown remains estranged from his family, although fans can follow his life via his Instagram account.

Alaskan Bush People Season 14 spoilers

There are a few storylines that Alaskan Bush People Season 14 could cover.

For Ami Brown, it would be about moving on in her life without her beloved husband Billy.

For Bear Brown, it would be his continued relationship with his baby’s mother, Raiven Adams. She has moved back to Loomis and the two seem to be back together again.

Noah Brown also has a growing family and has been sharing pictures online of his newest baby, which might be introduced to fans in Alaskan Bush People Season 14.

Rain Brown has suffered a lot after her father’s death as the youngest sibling. Before Billy’s death, he spoke to Rain about mining for gold on their property and she bought the equipment needed. This endeavor could play out next season.

Finally, there is Bird, who misses their home in Alaska and wants to return there, leaving her family behind.

Discovery has yet to announce when Alaskan Bush People Season 14 will premiere.