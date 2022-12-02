Alaskan Bush People: Raiven Brown gives pregnancy update, says son River will be ‘great big brother’

Pregnant Alaskan Bush People star Raiven Brown gives an adorable update on her pregnancy progress and her hopes for the future. Pic credit: Discovery

Things are bumping along just fine for pregnant Alaskan Bush People star Raiven Brown as she anxiously awaits the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown.

The couple has seen their fair share of ups and downs in recent months, but have seemingly found some common ground and are excitedly moving forward with their soon-to-be family of four.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raiven and Bear announced the most recent pregnancy back in May with a sweet video on TikTok.

Since then, Raiven has been keeping her fans and followers updated with various milestones along the way.

Considering Raiven experienced a devastating miscarriage in one of her past pregnancies, she has been cautiously optimistic about what the future of their family holds.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her most recent post to TikTok, Raiven gave her followers another update and gushed that she believes the couple’s two-year-old son, River, will make a “great big brother” when their newest baby arrives.

Over on the popular video platform, Raiven first shared a video giving a baby bump update now that she’s reached the 31-week mark in her pregnancy.

In the split-screen video, she compared her once-tiny baby bump to her more updated belly.

Looking stunning in a light green, form-fitting dress, Raiven wrote over the video comparison “Baby boy is getting big!”

In another video share, Raiven posted a video of herself laughing and laying sweet kisses on little River’s cheeks as he giggled in return.

She captioned the video noting that she has no doubt that her son will make a wonderful sibling when their new baby arrives.

“My sweet boy is going to be a great big brother!” she wrote.

Raiven counts her blessings, reveals she’s nervous about current pregnancy

Just a couple of weeks ago, Raiven shared another video with her fans and followers where she opened up about her past miscarriage and her hopes around normalizing miscarriage discussions.

Amazingly, despite her devastating loss at 29 weeks with a past pregnancy, Raiven admitted she couldn’t let that prevent her from celebrating the current life growing within her.

“Had an abruption at 29 weeks with my first son. So this week is a little nerve racking for me, but I’m so thankful,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 8/7c on Discovery.