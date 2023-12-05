Alaskan Bush People: Rain Brown’s heart is ‘taken,’ reveals she’s in a relationship

The “cats outta the bag” for Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown’s relationship status.

The youngest Brown sibling has kept her life quite private, sharing sparingly on social media only when the mood strikes, so her most recent share was a pleasant surprise to her fans and followers.

Though the family has been away from viewers’ television screens for some months now, their lives have been anything but slow.

Rain and her siblings have been preparing for severe winter weather in Washington and helping their mom, Ami, winterize her property.

Rain’s relationship revelation also wasn’t the only milestone she experienced lately.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Rain also recently celebrated her 21st birthday.

Rain Brown reveals she’s in a relationship, says she felt pressured to reveal her boyfriend thanks to the internet

Over on her Instagram, Rain uploaded a snap of her and her new beau as he kissed her cheek.

With a sweet squished smile, Rain donned bright pink, heart-shaped sunglasses while wearing a matching pink hoodie.

Her new man lovingly wrapped an arm around her in a soft embrace.

In the caption, Rain explained she had hoped to do a “grand reveal” for her new relationship, but the internet made it near impossible with how quickly news travels online.

“😆💘ladies and gents my heart is TAKEN🥰 I had hopes that I would be able to do a grand reveal but the internet is a very fast place heehee,” she gushed.

Rain encouraged her fans and followers to leave their questions for a future Q&A.

“I’m tickled you guys #stayhappy #staystrong #trueloveisreal #Godisgood #rainbrown #theoneandonly,” she concluded.

Followers react to Rain’s relationship news and question her boyfriend’s questionable tattoos

Fans flooded the comment section with support for Rain and her new relationship.

“No Questions … just glad U happy young lady …@heroofkirrkwell ✌🏻👍🏻🦋 #more …” one comment read.

Another user noted that the mystery man better be careful. Between her fans and siblings, many people will come to her defense if he ever breaks her heart.

Screenshot of comments in support of Rain’s new relationship. Pic credit: @heroofkirrkwell/Instagram

While there were plenty of comments showing love for Rain’s new status, some followers couldn’t help but question her boyfriend’s odd tattoos — some going so far as to compare him to prolific murderer Charles Manson.

When one user politely questioned the tattoo placement, Rain said she’d do a separate video explaining his tattoos.

Rain responds to a question about her boyfriend’s tattoos. Pic credit: @heroofkirrkwell/Instagram

Another user questioned the tattoos but noted ultimately, all that matters is how well he treats her.

A user comments on Rain’s boyfriend. Pic credit: @heroofkirrkwell/Instagram

Her relationship may be brand new, but Rain continues to bask in the honeymoon phase of her newfound love.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.