Alaskan Bush People: Rain Brown explains renewing vows with Josiah Lorton

Rain Brown, the youngest Alaskan Bush People family member, has announced that she and her husband, Josiah Lorton, have renewed their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony.

The couple, who initially married earlier this year, reaffirmed their commitment in a private setting, with only their closest confidants present.

Rain shared the joyous news on her new account in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Well folks, go ahead and write it down in your history books because Mr. Josiah Lorton and Mrs. Rain Brown have officially tied the knot and then tied it again lol we didn’t do a big fancy wedding just my most trusted not even my siblings were there…”

Rain expressed profound gratitude for her husband, describing him as “an incredible man” who had faced past relationship hardships.

She noted the depth of their bond, emphasizing that “not an hour goes by we don’t say I love you, not a night passes where we are not together.”

Reflecting on their journey, Rain described Josiah as her true soulmate, expressing gratitude for past relationships that highlighted what they didn’t want and taught them to appreciate the unexpected beauty that life can bring during challenging times.

Rain and Joshua went public last year

The couple’s relationship became public in December 2023 when Rain introduced Josiah to her Instagram followers, sharing that her “heart is TAKEN.”

She recounted their meeting at work, where she was a waitress and he was the head chef, leading to a deep and loving connection.

Their initial marriage was discreet, with Rain confirming the union in July 2024 during an Instagram interaction.

When a fan inquired about her relationship status, she confirmed that they had already wed.

The recent vow renewal ceremony was a modest affair, aligning with Rain’s preference for privacy in her personal life.

She mentioned that even her siblings were not in attendance, highlighting the intimate nature of the wedding.

Rain finds love after her father Billy Brown’s death

Rain’s journey has been marked by personal growth, especially following her father, Billy Brown‘s passing, in early 2021. Her relationship with Josiah appears to have brought her immense happiness and stability during challenging times.

Alaskan Bush People fans have expressed their support and well-wishes for the couple. One follower commented, “Thank you for the beautiful pictures dear Rainy! I am very happy for both of you! Congratulations! I wish you all the love and God’s blessing for your future together.”

Pic credit: rainkathrynbrownl/Instagram

As Rain and Josiah continue their journey together, it is unclear whether Alaskan Bush People will return for a 15th season but the cast are keeping their fans up-to-date on social media.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.