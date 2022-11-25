Alaskan Bush People: Bear Brown shares Thanksgiving blessings amid drama with brother Matt

Bear Brown has plenty to be thankful for this year, and he knows it. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing a sentimental post with his fans and followers, telling them all the reasons he’s feeling extra gratitude this year.

Bear and the rest of the Brown family are continuing to process the tragic death of their father, husband, and patriarch Billy Brown.

Billy died after a fatal seizure at the family’s ranch in Washington, and the loss shook the family to the core.

The current season of the hit Discovery show has viewers watching the raw grief of the Brown siblings and their mom Ami as they navigate their new “normal” without their dad.

Despite the change in their family dynamic, Bear has continued to move forward in his life. After hitting a rough patch with his girlfriend Raiven Adams, the two finally managed to mend their relationship and tied the knot back in January.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The good news came once again in May when the couple revealed they’re now expecting their second child together. Raiven and Bear are already parents to 2-year-old River.

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown lists what he’s grateful for this Thanksgiving

Over on his Instagram, Bear shared a sweet family shot of himself, Raiven, and little River.

Bear and Raiven sandwiched River between them on a table as he happily held a juice box. Bear wore his long hair down and smiled widely while in a black hoodie.

Raiven was glowing as she smiled for the shot and cradled her growing baby bump.

The family of three posed for the sweet moment and Bear captioned the post, “Happy Thanksgiving!!! From my family to yours! I’m so thankful to have my beautiful wife and precious boy with me this holiday! Also thankful to have another son on the way! And to still have my mom, brothers and sisters! God bless everyone!!!”

Bear still at odds with brother Matt, says they will not reconcile

While Bear took the time to celebrate all the blessings he’s currently got in his life, and as he and Raiven await the arrival of their second baby, there is still some ongoing family drama happening.

Bear recently opened up that he and the family are still at odds with their sibling, Matt Brown.

Although Matt has sought out sobriety in recent years, he hasn’t yet completely mended his relationship with the family following his allegations that Alaskan Bush People producers gave his family drugs or the claim that his now-deceased father withheld a significant amount of funds from him.

Bear responded to a follower comment in a now-deleted Instagram post slamming the idea that it’s his responsibility to bring Matt back into the fold of their family.

According to Brown, Matt has no desire to be part of their family and even accused him of “abandoning” them.

Needless to say, it doesn’t look like there will be a family reunion anytime soon.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 8/7c on Discovery.