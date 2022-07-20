Alana Thompson aka Honey Boo Boo is having weight loss surgery

Alana Thompson is ready for a healthier lifestyle. Pic credit: @honeybooboo/Instagram

Alana Thompson is on her way to a healthier lifestyle.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star will get weight loss surgery in a little over a month.

Weight has been a struggle for Alana for almost her entire reality TV journey. She began as a pageant girl but now lives a more “normal” life.

There has been plenty of change for Alana over the last few years, including her big sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, getting full custody of her. She has raised her since Mama June Shannon went on her drug spiral, and despite June proclaiming her sobriety and desire to have Alana live with her, she remains with Pumpkin.

Focusing on her healthy and moving forward is a priority for the teenage girl.

Along with her decision, she has the support of those who love her.

When will Alana Thompson have her weight loss surgery?

According to TMZ, Alana Thompson’s manager, Gina Rodgriguez, told the publication that the reality TV star will have her weight loss surgery at the end of August.

Alana will travel to New York to have the procedure done, and Pumpkin has already signed off on her having it done.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite doing her best and attempting diet and exercise, Alana hasn’t gotten the results she’d hoped she’d see. At this point, the teenager is convinced the weight is a hereditary issue and wants the surgery to help her get from 275 pounds to down around 150 pounds.

She won’t be doing it alone, though. Her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, will also be getting the surgery done. It’s a decision they made together to improve their overall health.

What is going on with Mama June: Road to Redemption?

As the season comes to a close, Alana Thompson is dealing with the reality that her mom will never choose her over a man.

Mama June: Road to Redemption introduced viewers to Alana’s boyfriend, Dralin, this season. He attended her 16th birthday party and has been hanging out with the family a lot over the last year.

Pumpkin recently secured documentation that she could retain full custody of Alana while she, Mama June, and Jessica took a trip to La Vegas.

Things didn’t go as smoothly as the parties had hoped, but earlier this year, Pumpkin and her husband, Josh Efird, were awarded child support that should have started in May. Pumpkin and Josh were expecting again when all of this went down, and now they have four children, plus Alana, that they are raising.

It’s been a long road, but Alana Thompson is finding herself and starting on a journey to a healthier lifestyle.