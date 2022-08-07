Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson is all grown up –See her senior pictures

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is all grown up.

The soon-to-be-17-year-old is ready to head into her senior year of high school.

It’s been a wild few years for the former pageant girl, and it looks like, despite the circumstances, she is thriving.

The reality TV star lives with her big sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and her brother-in-law, Josh Efird.

She has been open about how Mama June Shannon’s issues have affected her, especially during the most recent season of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Now, Alana is entering her final year of high school and one more year closer to being an adult.

‘Honey Boo Boo’ shares senior pictures

While Alana Thompson doesn’t like to go by “Honey Boo Boo” anymore, it’s still her handle on Instagram.

She showed off her senior photos in a carousel, which showed the blonde girl all grown up. Alana has been around since she was a toddler competing in pageants. She debuted in front of our screens when she was just 6; now, it’s been over a decade.

Alana captioned the post, “senior year!! 💗”

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star looks all grown up and is no longer the sassy little girl followers grew to love.

What’s happening in Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson’s life?

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Alana Thompson.

Her sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, took her in when her mom, Mama June Shannon, and her then-boyfriend, Geno Doak, were on a downward spiral due to drugs.

The two were arrested in Alabama, which set things into motion for Pumpkin to secure guardianship of Alana. Earlier this year, a court awarded her sole custody of her sister and ordered Mama June to pay child support beginning May 1.

Throughout the time that Alana has lived with Pumpkin and Josh Efird, the couple welcomed a little boy, Bentley, and this year, they welcomed a set of boy/girl twins.

It’s been a lot of adjusting, but Alana is close to Ella, her oldest niece. She’s grown up a lot and helps Pumpkin with the kids. Their sister, Jessica Shannon, is also living with them.

It’s unclear where Alana Thompson stands with Mama June Shannon. Things didn’t go well when she found out her mom married Justin Stroud, and following the court circumstances with Pumpkin, it was clear June wasn’t thrilled about the child support conversation.

This is Alana’s final year of high school, and she is so grown up.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.