Aesha Scott gushes over boyfriend Scott Dobson after his Below Deck Down Under surprise

Below Deck Down Under viewers finally got to meet Aesha Scott’s boyfriend, Scott Dobson, when he surprised her on the show.

Captain Jason Chambers helped orchestrate the surprise visit for Aesha, where she got to spend the crew day off with her man.

Aesha cried, as did we, when Scott showed up with flowers on the Northern Sun.

The chief stew previously had a boatmance with Jack Stirrup during her Below Deck Med Season 4 stint.

These days, though, Aesha only has eyes for Scott, and she wants the world to know it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Aesha not only gushed over Scott being the one in her confessional on the show, but she also used social media to do it.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott shows love for her boyfriend, Scott Dobson

Taking to Instagram, Aesha shared two pictures from Scott’s visit. They are all smiles in the first photo while sharing a kiss in the second picture.

“The one that has my heart 💙💙💙 Having Scott surprise me during the season was the BEST THING EVER 😭😭😭😭😭 You are soooo busy that you lose any connection you have with the outside world,” Aesha began her caption.

The Bravo personality went on to share what it’s like filming the show, revealing just how much she needed a visit from her man.

“We work 16 hour days every day for six-seven weeks and we don’t go home to our houses/loved ones at the end of the day, so having Scott there was such a precious link to my familiar world. A huge boost mid-season 🥰 Wasn’t I soooo lucky he came with flowers!? 😭😭😭,” she ended her message

Seriously, how cute are Aesha and Scott together?

This isn’t the first time that Aesha has given a shoutout to her love in the past few weeks either.

Aesha Scott gushes over her guy

In July, Aesha used Instagram to sing the praises of her main squeeze as they continue to embark on many traveling adventures together. In an Instagram post made up of two pictures, Aesha highlighted their fun side.

The first picture featured them smiling with backpacks on, but the second one showed them taking a break to chill with drinks in hand and smiles all around.

“He’ll always be my sweet sweet love 🥰🥰 The most supportive partner in the world, not batting an eye when I announce I have to change countries the next day for some last minute work trip. A good partner wants your dreams to come true as much as you do 🧡🧡🧡,” she captioned the loving moments.

Aesha Scott has been living her best life with Scott Dobson.

Scott’s visit on Below Deck Down Under was a nice break from the jaw-dropping drama happening on Season 2.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the season’s almost over, which means the drama’s ramping up even more.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.