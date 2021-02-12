Actress Kim Fields talks short stint on RHOA says ‘I wasn’t there to fit in’

Kim Fields reflects on her short stint on RHOA. Pic credit:Bravo

Kim Fields had a short but memorable stint on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and now, she’s reflecting on her time on the show.

She joined RHOA for Season 8, but she didn’t last longer than one season.

The sweet and soft-spoken actress and producer was no match for the drama, fights, and confrontation involved in being a Housewife.

And, it became clear pretty quickly that she just wasn’t cut out for that.

By the end of Season 8, Kim was officially done with the show.

Now, the 51-year-old is dishing about on her time as a Atlanta Housewife.

Kim Fields talks about fitting in with the RHOA cast

During her single season on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, one thing became glaringly obvious, Kim simply did not fit in.

The constant arguments and confrontations were not her speed, and viewers labeled the mom-of-two as boring.

However, Kim had a recent chat on The Wendy Williams Show and had quite a bit to say about her time on RHOA.

“What’s so funny is –I know you said in the intro that you didn’t like me on it [RHOA]” noted Kim to the controversial talk show host. “But here’s what’s so surprising. Number one, that people are still talking about it.”

She continued, “And number two that people are always saying ‘you don’t fit in.’ I wasn’t there to fit in. Just like if you become a friend to the Miami chicks,” noted Kim– referring to Wendy’s interest in joining the Real Housewives of Miami reboot.

The former RHOA star explained, “Sometimes it’s nice to just have a new, fresh energy to something, especially for that very powerful franchise…I told you ‘I wasn’t there to fit in, probably one and done,’ because I had other s#*t that I had to do, and you know, to keep it pushing.”

And, that’s exactly what Kim did, one season and she was out!

Does Kim Fields keep in touch with her former RHOA castmates?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum didn’t stay on the show long enough to cement many deep friendships.

But she’s had some interactions with at least one Atlanta Housewife since leaving the show.

“Well Cynthia [Bailey] and I have done a couple of things together,” confessed Kim.

She added, “Because we’re both entrepreneurs and we both have similar types of businesses… And so we’ve done a couple of co-branding things, and also some entrepreneur events.”

However, since leaving the Housewives Kim has been doing just fine and it’s clear she has no desire to make a return to RHOA.

Would you like to see Kim Fields back on the show?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.