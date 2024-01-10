Abigail Heringer claps back at nasty comments ‘making fun’ of her speech due to hearing loss

Abigail Heringer has been using her social media platforms to spread awareness about hearing loss since she was thrust into the spotlight a few years ago.

However, she recently had to clap back at online trolls over nasty comments about her ability to speak.

Abigail shared a lengthy response and explained that one of her videos has been making the rounds on social media and garnering negative feedback.

People criticized her for mispronouncing words and even went as far as to question if she was “stupid” or “uneducated.”

Abigail noted in her response how she wanted to share what would spur people to educate themselves.

Abigail made history as the first deaf contestant on the franchise during her Season 25 debut on The Bachelor in 2021.

She didn’t end up with Matt James but later found love on Bachelor In Paradise with fellow contestant Noah Erb.

The couple got engaged in August of 2023 and lives a happy life in Tulsa, but Abigail recently stepped out of her happy bubble to clap back at online trolls.

Abigail recently clapped back in a now-expired Instagram post, which was since reshared by Bachelor Nation.

In the lengthy message, the 28-year-old explained that one of her TikTok videos has been shared a lot and is being seen by people who don’t know she’s deaf.

“In the video, I mispronounced some words (ironically not the brand name, which everyone thinks I did lol) and nearly all these comments are making fun of the way I talk, asking if I’m uneducated, stupid, etc,” shared Abigail.

The former reality TV personality stressed the importance of educating ourselves and others about disabilities and noted that as the reason for sharing the rude interaction.

Before ending her post, Abigail says she hopes the nasty comments are due to ignorance about her disability – although that’s no excuse.

“I can’t believe the internet is stooping to the point where we make fun how of people speak, regardless of if they have a disability or not,” she added.

Bachelor Nation couple Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb had a busy year in 2023

While the haters are doing what they do best, Abigail is living her best life with her fiance Noah, and the couple had some major moments in 2023.

They got engaged and decided to put down roots in Noah’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, by purchasing their first property.

Noah recently shared the happy news on Instagram and gave his followers a glance at the 1940s house, which they’ve been renovating to their liking.

“We moved to Tulsa and bought our first home! 🏠,” he captioned the post.

Season 28 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 22 at 8/7c on ABC.