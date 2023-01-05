Watch Abigail Heringer get emotional hearing for the first time while swimming

Abigail Heringer is able to hear while swimming for the first time. Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Abigail Heringer, who has been open about living with cochlear implants, documented her first experience of being able to hear while taking a swim.

As the first deaf contestant to grace the Bachelor franchise, Abigail’s sincerity stole the hearts of Bachelor Nation when she was first seen on Matt James’ season.

Abigail also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where she started her successful relationship with Noah Erb. While the two may have ended things toward the end of the season, they rekindled their romance post-filming, and the two are still together today.

In Abigail’s recent video, Noah could be heard pushing her and supporting her from behind the camera.

Abigail, who has suffered from hearing loss for her entire life, recently revealed that she had obtained the Aqua+ accessory, allowing her to swim with her implant in for the first time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And, lucky for fans, she documented the experience of being able to hear while swimming for the first time ever.

The Bachelor’s Abigail Heringer shares emotional clip hearing in water for the first time

While swimming in a pool, Abigail showed a bit of apprehension about her implant getting wet at first since it was a brand-new idea for her.

“I feel like I’m not supposed to be going underwater with it,” she said.

However, her supporter Noah Erb was there to push her along. “Do it, full send!” He yelled.

Abigail then took a breath and went underwater, came back up, and revealed that the implant still worked. Noah let out an excited cheer as Abigail put her head in her hands, clearly getting emotional about being able to hear while taking a swim for the first time.

Watch the clip below:

The former BIP contestant also shared a photo of the accessory on her Instagram Stories, letting her followers know she would use it for the first time.

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

According to Bachelor Nation, Abigail said during an Instagram Story Q&A last year that she normally takes her cochlear implants off while swimming, further explaining that they are water-resistant, but not waterproof.

Abigail shows her cochlear implant with Cochlear Americas partnership

In another recent video, Abigail showed off the features of her Nucleus 7 Processor, including the hook design, microphone, magnet, and rechargeable batteries.

The internal part of the implant was surgically placed in Abigail’s head as a baby, and as someone who has worn cochlear implants for 25 years, Abigail says that the Nucleus 7 is her favorite.

She can stream straight from her phone to her Processor, which eliminates the need for headphones. For another touch of convenience, she can also control the settings for her implant straight from her phone too.

“I’ve been a @cochlearamericas cochlear implant recipient for almost 26 years and now I’m SO excited to be able to partner up with them to continue to answer any questions y’all have on cochlear implants!” Abigail wrote in her caption.

She advised those interested to seek advice from healthcare professionals regarding the implant’s technology. However, she reminded her followers that she was available to answer any questions and start a discussion.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.