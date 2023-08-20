Abbie Grace Burnett wears shorts in family shot for return to social media

It’s been nearly nine months since Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar have been active on social media.

The Counting On couple seemingly stepped out of the spotlight following the drama with eldest sibling Josh Duggar.

Taking to their Instagram Story, the couple posed with their two children, Gracie and Charlie. They appear to be at a balloon festival as balloons surround them.

This was the first family photo shared since Christmas 2022, which is a long time given their story played out on television.

Abbie and John David kept their pregnancy private until Mother’s Day 2022, when they announced their family would grow.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Charlie’s first birthday approaches, Abbie shared an updated shot of the family of four.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett posing with Charlie and Gracie. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Abbie Grace Burnett poses in shorts

Aside from the shock that John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett shared a new family photo on social media, there was also interest in her attire.

As the Duggar daughters have gotten away from the more traditional clothing they were made to wear growing up, some of the sisters-in-law have also moved away from only wearing dresses and skirts.

Abbie wore knee-length jean shorts and a sleeveless black tank as she held Charlie. John David held Gracie next to Abbie, ensuring a cute family photo was taken.

Seeing Abbie and John David in a more casual setting was interesting, as he was considered one of the more strict male siblings. It seems Jedidiah Duggar may have him beat, though.

Where have John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett been?

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett seemingly slipped out of the spotlight without much notice. Once Counting On was canceled, they moved to a more private life.

They didn’t speak out about Josh Duggar’s crimes, staying silent while other family members chose to voice their opinions. Abbie remains close with the Duggar women, both the sisters and in-laws.

The couple’s last social media post was from Christmas 2022, showing off their family of four for the holidays.

It’s unclear if this return to social media is a one-time deal or if the couple will continue to share photos of their family.

Charlie’s first birthday is coming up, so there may be some photos of him celebrating that the couple could post.

After sharing the beginning of their shared life with the world, it seems John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett wanted some privacy as the Duggars continue to face scrutiny in the public eye.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.