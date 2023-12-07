Abbie Grace Burnett matches with Gracie and Charlie for pajama fun

It’s the most wonderful time of year — which typically includes matching pajamas for some families.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett got in on the trend.

Abbie and their kids, Gracie and Charlie Duggar, wore matching pajamas for a promotion she was a part of, and they nailed their shot.

Since welcoming Gracie and Charlie, Duggar followers have gushed over how adorable John and Abbie’s kids are with their light blonde hair and doll-like features.

They typically don’t post too much unless it’s a paid promotion or family announcement, but their followers eat it up when they do.

Seeing Abbie having fun with the kids was a nice change of pace, especially given the Duggar drama that continues to overtake the family with bombshell revelations about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Abbie Grace Burnett gets cozy with Gracie and Charlie

She shared the fun photo on her Instagram Story, and Abbie Grace Burnett looked happy as her children piled around her.

Abbie posed in matching pajamas with Charlie and Gracie. Pic credit: @johnaandabbie/Instagram

The matching sets were reminiscent of candy canes, and their Christmas tree was lit up in the background.

While it’s unclear who snapped the photo, John David Duggar was likely on hand to help. And if it wasn’t John behind the camera, Jana Duggar could have been over to help Abbie get the perfect shot.

It’s clear that Gracie and Charlie enjoy being with their mom, and whoever was behind the camera knew precisely how to get them to laugh.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett attended sibling campout

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have participated in the recent Duggar family trips.

The couple went to Pensacola, Florida, with several of their siblings and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. They also took part in the sibling campout before Thanksgiving.

Abbie is close with many of her sisters-in-law, especially Jana Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar. They are often together at family events or spotted hanging out.

It seems that despite the drama happening in the family, John and Abbie are trying to remain in Jim Bob’s good graces. He holds the power in the family, including the money, businesses, and properties.

They have kept to themselves during the family drama. John and Abbie didn’t put out a statement about Josh Duggar’s conviction and sentencing; they didn’t mention Jill Duggar’s tell-all Counting The Cost or address the Prime Video docuseries.

Silence seems to be the best way for the couple, and it seems to have worked, as many Duggar fans and followers are still interested in their life with their kids, Gracie and Charlie.

