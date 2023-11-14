Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar celebrated their anniversary in a big way

Another day, another Duggar surprise.

This time, it comes from John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Grace Burnett.

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated five years of wedded bliss.

Abbie gushed over being John David’s wife with a sweet post.

And it seems the couple had even bigger plans for celebrating their anniversary.

They enjoyed a cruise, which they likened to a “second honeymoon.”

Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar enjoy a special trip

On Instagram, Abbie Grace Burnett gave viewers an update about where the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

She captioned the share, “To celebrate our 5th anniversary, we went on our 1st ever Caribbean cruise! It was FABULOUS! We went to Cozumel, Grand Caymans, Jamaica and The Bahamas! It was like being on our second honeymoon! 🚢🏝️🤿🐠”

The couple did not elaborate on whether they went alone on the trip, but their children, Gracie and Charlie, didn’t appear to be along. They were likely with Jana Duggar, as she has been close with Abbie since John David began courting her.

Their share showed their experiences on the cruise and in the various ports. Abbie and John David were all smiles in the footage, indicating they enjoyed their time away.

They didn’t seem to have an issue being submerged in a more worldly adventure. Abbie and John often go on trips together, including short flights where John is the pilot. They have also recently visited SeaWorld, Florida, with the family and other places while camping.

Where do Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar stand with the family divide?

Following the release of Jill Duggar’s tell-all Counting The Cost, there has been a lot of interest in where the siblings stand with her.

A lot of information was talked about in the book, including fits of rage from Jim Bob Duggar, the contracts the siblings were to sign regarding their participation in Counting On, and so much more.

Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar have remained quiet about the significant events within the family over the last few years. They didn’t release a statement when Josh Duggar was convicted of possession and receipt of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

It’s unclear if they are still on speaking terms with Jill following her book release, as some of the siblings made it clear they want nothing to do with her.

Despite the family divide, Abbie and John David could still enjoy their “second honeymoon.”

