Abbie Grace Burnett shares sweet update about marriage to John David Duggar

Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar have been married for five years.

The former Counting On couple shared their journey on the TLC show, including their unconventional honeymoon and the birth of their daughter, Gracie.

When the show was canceled, John and Abbie stepped away from the spotlight.

They have shared significant updates but mostly keep to themselves, especially regarding the Duggar family drama.

And after sharing their wedding day with the world, it was only fitting that Abbie shared a sweet tribute to her husband on their fifth anniversary.

Five years married and two kids later, it seems John David is the husband Abbie needs.

Abbie Grace Burnett feels ‘cherished’ every day

On their joint Instagram account (which is primarily run by Abbie Grace Burnett), she put out a sweet message.

Abbie wrote, “Thank you for cherishing me every day, I’m so happy to be your wife! Happy 5 years my love!”

Gone are the days when the official Duggar family account acknowledges anniversaries and birthdays. They typically avoid commenting publicly or sharing updates on Instagram since Josh Duggar disgraced the family for the second time on a much higher level.

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett’s family

A lot has changed since Counting On was canceled three years ago. It was shortly after John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett welcomed their daughter Gracie.

Abbie had a rough pregnancy and was sick almost the entire time, which was chronicled in the show.

The couple welcomed their son, Charlie, in September 2022, making them a family of four.

John and Abbie kept the pregnancy quiet until Mother’s Day 2022. She was sick with her second pregnancy as well.

They spend much time with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth these days. Abbie and Joy-Anna are good friends.

Both families attended the Duggar family beach vacation in Florida. John and Abbie took photos on the beach, sharing them on social media.

John and Abbie have stayed to themselves as the Duggar family drama surrounds them.

From Josh Duggar’s crimes to Jill Duggar’s tell-all book exposing Jim Bob Duggar and his control issues, there have been plenty of bombshells released since Counting On was canceled.

They didn’t comment about anything that’s happened in the family. John and Abbie have remained out of the spotlight and keep things to themselves for the most part.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.