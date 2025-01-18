Abbie Grace Burnett and Gracie Duggar enjoy Arkansas snow

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett took some time to enjoy the snow with their children.

Several Duggar siblings spent time at the Big House to enjoy the Arkansas snow to the fullest.

The area had a decent snowfall, and with the lay of the Duggar land, they could sled and enjoy a decent-sized snowman.

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones played in the snow together, too.

It appears that the Big House was where several of the siblings and grandchildren gathered to enjoy time in the snow.

Gracie and Charlie Duggar were there for the fun.

Gracie and Charlie Duggar with the big snowman. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Abbie Grace Burnett and Gracie Duggar sled

With the hills at the Big House, the siblings and grandchildren enjoy sledding.

It doesn’t always snow enough in Arkansas to yield enough for playtime, but the Duggars were lucky enough to get the perfect amount.

Abbie Grace Burnett and Gracie Duggar were sledding partners. John David Duggar’s girls were captured on a sled just before getting ready to go down the hill.

Gracie Duggar with her mom, Abbie Grace Burnett. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

John David and Abbie often spend time with their children doing adventurous things. From camping with the family to taking trips to the beach, they are frequently spotted outside Arkansas with their little family.

Abbie Grace Burnett helped Katelyn Nakatsu during her labor with the twins

With John David Duggar having 18 siblings, there is bound to be one or two that he is closer to than the others.

Abbie Grace Burnett has formed close bonds with her sisters-in-law, too.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu appear to be the ones she vibes with the most, with Jana Duggar likely somewhere in the mix.

When Katey went in to have the twins, Abbie was there with her, helping to make things go as smoothly as possible. It pays to have a nurse in the family.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katey welcomed twin girls, Elsie and Emma Duggar, earlier this month. The girls made their debut, and the parents are adjusting to life as a family of six instead of four.

Abbie was one of the first family members to hold the little girls, and Joy-Anna was also able to visit the hospital before she went off on her girls’ trip to Colorado.

Even though the family has experienced several big moments over the last few months, the snow brought them together for a day of outdoor fun.

