90 Day: The Single Life’s Colt Johnson and Big Ed admit to their biggest regrets since being on reality TV

Big Ed and Colt Johnson share their regrets. Pic credit:Discovery+

Colt Johnson and Big Ed just wrapped their stint on 90 Day: The Single Life and now the reality TV stars are sharing their biggest regrets.

This is not their first foray into reality TV for the TLC stars. Colt started out on 90 Day Fiance years ago and has since gone on to several other spinoff shows. He has garnered a reputation for cheating on his girlfriends and fans often give him a hard time for his close relationship with his mom, Debbie.

As for Big Ed, there’s no in-between with this guy, you either love him or hate him, and it’s oftentimes the latter due to his behavior.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But do either of these guys regret anything they’ve done?

Does Big Ed have any regrets about his behavior?

The 90 Day: The Single Life star had a recent chat with Us Weekly and reflected on his time on reality TV.

When asked what he would do differently, it’s not surprising that his behavior towards ex-girlfriend Rose Vega during his Season 4 debut tops the list. The 56-year got tons of backlash for his treatment of the Filipino beauty and he confessed that the one thing he wished he could take back was “asking a girl on international TV to brush her teeth.”

Big Ed explained, “That will never go away. That, followed by the [asking her to take an] STD [test] were probably my biggest blunders…Everything moved so quickly. When I got back, I was tested. I was fine. Those are my two main regrets.”

However, one thing that the San Diego does not regret is his newfound status as a reality TV star.

“This show has changed my life for the better. It’s given me such success that I could never imagine. I just turned 56, and I feel blessed by the show. I love the network, and I’m optimistic about the future.”

Colt Johnson talks regrets

Colt Johnson was joined by his wife Vanessa Guerra during his chat with the media outlet, and interestingly she has a few regrets as well.

During Season 5 of 90 Day: Fiance Happily Ever After Colt was in a relationship with Jess Caroline who accused him of cheating on her with Vanessa. At the time, both denied the allegations and claimed to be only friends, but they have since admitted to it, and that’s the one thing that Vanessa regrets.

“I mean I wouldn’t have slept with you while you were with Jess,” said Vanessa to Colt. “I regret that for sure.”

As for Colt, at first he claimed to have no regrets but after being asked about cheating on Jess, he finally remarked, “I regret cheating on Jess and all that stuff but that wasn’t show-specific I did that in real life as well.”

90 Day:The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+