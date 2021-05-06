90 Day: The Single Life: Big Ed’s ex-girlfriend Liz says their relationship moved ‘very very fast’

Liz Woods talks about relationship with Big Ed. Pic credit:Discovery+

It’s already over for Big Ed and his recent match on 90 Day: The Single Life, Elizabeth (Liz) Woods, and now the 28-year-old is speaking out about their relationship.

Fans have been following the couple’s journey on the Discovery+ dating show over the past few weeks.

Things got off to an awkward start between Liz and the 55-year-old, but after spending time together, their relationship progressed.

While Ed was clearly enamored with Liz, his daughter Tiffany was not impressed and her disparaging comments about Liz caused tension between the couple.

A few days ago, Liz shared on Instagram that they were over and now she’s giving a bit more insight into their relationship.

Liz says her relationship with Big Ed moved fast

The 90 Day: The Single Life star had a recent chat with In Touch, where she opened up about Big Ed.

We now know that the two are not together but Liz had nothing but good things to say about her ex.

However, she admitted that their relationship moved faster than anticipated— or at least that’s how it played out on the show.

“Definitely what’s being reflected in the show yes, it’s moving very very fast and that’s exactly how I feel with what’s being shown…It is moving fast. There’s no pumping the brakes with that man. That man is go, go, go and it’s me just being like okay, how do I work on my patience still cause there’s no going around this.”

The former couple initially met at a restaurant where Liz works as a manager. She said they started as friends, but then things started to speed up.

“It was a friendship and then we knew so much about each [other], so yeah, as much as I would’ve loved to pump the brakes a little bit, that…wasn’t gonna happen,” admitted Liz.

Liz responds to Tiffany’s comments about her appearance

During her chat with the media outlet, Liz also commented on Big Ed’s daughter.

Tiffany made some rather rude comments about the 90 Day: The Single Life star’s appearance during her confessional.

The 29-year-old remarked that even though Liz was younger, she actually looked older than her and even called her “rugged.”

However, Liz claimed that she did not take offense to that.

“I didn’t really feed into it. It’s just a moment. It’s a moment. It’s such an uncomfortable position. I can’t even tell you the countless times, like outside of anything where I’ve been put in uncomfortable positions with Ed, where I can make a snarky comment or anything like that. So it was, it was nothing personal. I could only imagine if I was her, maybe it was a little rude, but it’s okay. It’s okay.”

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.