90 Day: The Single Life: Big Ed admits he ‘was surprised’ when Liz said she loved him

Things did not end well for Big Ed and Liz after they wrapped filming on 90 Day: The Single Life, but the reality TV star is reminiscing about happier times.

We watched the now exes start their relationship on the show and witnessed the progression of their relationship with each episode. Things moved very fast between the couple, who not only professed their love for each other early in their relationship but soon made plans to move in together.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out in Ed’s favor as Liz recently announced their breakup on Instagram. He recently reflected on some past moments that played out on the show.

Big Ed was surprised when Liz professed her love for him

Despite having their ups and downs on the show, Big Ed and Liz seemed determined to make their relationship work, especially after professing their love for each other.

The Discovery+ star had a recent chat with Us Weekly about the relationship and admitted to being surprised when Liz said the words, “I love you.”

Liz said those words during their meetup after the Las Vegas blowout, where they discussed the altercation and agreed to a fresh start.

“When Liz told me that she loved me, I mean I already knew I was in love with her but to hear it from her for the first time, it really solidified my heart and the feelings that I have for her and her daughter,” shared Ed.

When asked if he was surprised by the sentiment, Ed admitted, “I was surprised, yeah.”

Big Ed reflects on his relationship with Liz

During his chat with the media outlet, the San Diego native reflected on happier times with Liz, one being the moment she agreed to move in with him.

“I was elated the fact that Liz wanted to move in because the fact of the matter is, I wanted us to get to know each other more before I put a ring on her finger. So I wanted to make sure that we were compatible.”

We watched the moment play out on the show, and we also saw Ed reveal in his confessional that he had already bought a ring and was planning to propose — despite Liz’s fear of commitment.

“I did rush things obviously in the beginning because…I hadn’t been in a relationship in 29 years, so this was all new to me, and I finally met someone who felt that I was boyfriend material. So you know I was excited, A just to have a girlfriend, and B…we just got along great.”

Toward the end of the interview, the 56-year-old got emotional and shared a well-needed message about self-love.

“It’s about loving yourself, and it’s a hard thing to do, but I’m learning through therapy that if you can’t love yourself, you can’t love other people,” proclaimed Big Ed.

90 Day:The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.