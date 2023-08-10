90 Day: The Last Resort preview shows Asuelu in tears after cheating on wife Kalani

Asuelu Pulaa shed a lot of tears during his time on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but was it too little too late?

The Samoan native expressed remorse for cheating on his wife Kalani — and for all the other nonsense he’s put her through over the years.

A sneak peek of the new spinoff 90 Day: The Last Resort showed an emotional Asuelu during a group therapy session with Kalani and the other couples.

It won’t be long before we get to see how things played out when the pair attempted to fix their marital issues on the show.

Spoiler alert! We already know the status of their relationship, and we’ll spill the tea again in a bit.

Meanwhile, Asuelu is crying himself a river after being given chance after chance to get his act together but simply refused to.

Kalani Faagata addresses infidelity in her marriage on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Asuelu’s tears didn’t phase me one bit, and it seemingly didn’t phase his wife Kalani either because, well, she’s already moved on.

However, the new spinoff show will give us more insight into the couple’s attempt to address their many issues, but this time with the help of professionals.

They often say the first step is admitting you have a problem, and Asuelu tearfully did that in a sneak peek of 90 Day: The Last Resort shared by Entertainment Tonight.

When the therapist asked the couple why they were at the resort, Kalani noted that they’ve “had a lot of issues with infidelity.”

The other couples were visibly shocked at Kalani’s confession — especially Molly Hopkins, who exclaimed, “What?!”

“Yes!” confirmed Kalani. “So we’re trying to figure that out, and I think the biggest thing for us is trying to figure it out for our kids.”

Asuelu Pulaa in tears after cheating on his wife

When it was Asuelu’s time to speak, he immediately got emotional.

“I have a lot of things that I need to work on myself,” said Asuelu.

“I know what I did is really bad,” he continued. “And I feel like the reason why we are here is because of me. I just need to get the answer of my own problems that I have.”

In case you’re wondering how things ended between the duo since filming, Monsters and Critics posted that update some time again.

The pair are no longer together, as Kalani has long since kicked Auelu to the curb and now has a hot new man in her life named Dallas Nuez.

Things are already serious between them, and Kalani is ready to move in with the California native.

Meanwhile, here’s hoping Kalani has those divorce papers ready and waiting to serve her cheating hubby in the season finale of the spinoff because we love a dramatic moment.

Check out Asuelu’s tearful confession below.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.