Kalani and Asuelu bashed for returning to the 90 Day Fiance franchise — Here’s why

The premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort is just around the corner, and Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are the latest cast members to confirm their appearance on the latest spinoff.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Kalani and Asuelu during Season 6 of the flagship series, and then during Season 5 of Happily Ever After? and again for Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries.

Kalani and her estranged husband, Asuelu, will be joining four other controversial couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise — Edward “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, and Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren — to work on their marital issues during a vacation in the Florida Keys.

Kalani and Asuelu’s return to the franchise was announced by 90 Day Fiance on their official Instagram in a humorous video uploaded to their page.

In the Reel, captioned, “Kalani and Asuelu are *BACK* for 90 Day #TheLastResort coming Aug 14 9/8c on @tlc!,” Kalani and Asuelu stood next to each other as Kalani lipsynced along to a voiceover.

Text over the video read, “When People Ask Why We’re Back on 90 Day Fiance.”

“This is a great question,” Kalani mouthed as she pointed towards the text. “And the answer is that I am annoying.”

Asuelu stayed silent during the video but rolled his eyes and threw up his hands with a look of exasperation on his face in response to Kalani’s admission.

90 Day Fiance viewers were quick to jump into the comments section to sound off, with many of them accusing Kalani and Asuelu of making a franchise comeback for financial reasons and to seek fame.

90 Day Fiance viewers accuse Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa of seeking money and fame ahead of The Last Resort premiere

In response to why people are asking about their return to 90 Day Fiance, one critic penned, “Because…you won’t get a real job?”

Another wrote, “Keep it real. You’re back for 💰,” and echoing the sentiment, other Instagram users told Kalani and Asuelu they’re back “for the $$.”

90 Day Fiance viewers accused Kalani and Asuelu of returning to the franchise because they need money and want fame. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“Both of you need jobs and separate,” reasoned another 90 Day Fiance viewer, adding that Asuelu “doesn’t need any more children he can’t support.”

One critic theorized that Kalani and Asuelu are in search of clout, so their appearance on The Last Resort would be a way for them to continue to seek fame.

Have Kalani and Asuelu already gone their separate ways?

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers will watch Kalani and Asuelu try to work through their marital issues, but off-screen, many have speculated they’ve already called it quits.

Asuelu recently confirmed that he’s living in Las Vegas, Nevada, away from Kalani and their sons, Oliver and Kennedy, who live in California.

While Kalani has been teasing her mystery man on social media in recent months, Asuelu was reportedly romantically involved with another woman from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Winter Everett.

An insider also spoke with The Sun in recent months, claiming that Kalani has already moved on with a new man named Dallas Nuez, and their relationship has gotten so serious that they’re moving in together.

Kalani and Asuelu have yet to officially speak on the status of their estranged marriage, but judging by their online activity and the rumors surrounding their relationship, most 90 Day Fiance viewers are convinced they’ve already gone their separate ways.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.