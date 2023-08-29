90 Day: The Last Resort cast reveal funniest and best-dressed costars in juicy Q&A

The 90 Day: The Last Resort cast spent several weeks together at a Florida resort while filming the show, but what did they learn about each other?

During a recent Q&A, some cast members were on the same page when asked about their fellow co-stars, which made for an interesting segment.

We learned a few things about the couples we rarely see on the show, like who has a funny bone and who has the best style in the bunch.

The couples took a fun break from their intense therapy sessions, which we’ve had a front-row seat to over the past few weeks.

There have been some interesting revelations, with Kalani and Asuelu dropping bombshells about cheating, STDs, and hall passes.

Meanwhile, things got very intense between Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, as the Ukrainian native confessed to her husband that she’s been secretly taking birth control.

Things escalated, and Yara later threatened Jovi with divorce due to his drinking and partying at the resort.

On a lighter note, though, the couples also had a lot of fun.

Yara Zaya and Big Ed were crowned as funniest and best dressed in Q&A

During a light-hearted Q&A, the cast was asked to name the funniest person on the show, and Big Ed Brown took the crown for that one.

“Funniest person here? Come on, it’s Ed,” revealed Jovi as Liz, Yara, and Ed himself backed up the sentiment.

As for the person with the best comebacks, Molly Hopkins said, “Angela definitely takes the cake,” but not everyone agreed with that.

Jovi took that title since three other cast members mentioned his name.

His wife Yara was named best dressed, and if we’re being honest, the title is well deserved.

“The best dressed is my wife, of course,” Jovi declared in the clip.

90 Day: The Last Resort cast have bonded since filming

The cast members were also asked to reveal who they’ve bonded with since filming the show.

Angela Deem had a rocky start with Yara, so we were shocked that they are now good friends.

Yara and Jovi’s dramatic confrontation on the show was because the 33-year-old partied with Angela and brought her back to his hotel room.

That did not go over well with Yara, but they’ve all made amends since then. Angela named, “Molly, Yara, Liz, and Jovi” as her new besties.

Kalani named Molly as her new bestie, and the 48-year-old reiterated the sentiment and said, “I’m definitely gonna have a long-standing friendship with Kalani.”

Meanwhile, all the guys have bonded and are also good friends.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.