90 Day Fiance’s Syngin Colchester takes on the fitness world

Laid-back South African Syngin Colchester won over fans when he appeared on the most recent season of 90 Day Fiance. His easygoing, fun-loving nature stood in contrast to his fiancé Tania’s more regimented personality. The two married in July 2019.

Much of the conflict viewers saw between Syngin and Tania came from their disparate personalities. Tania was very adamant that she wanted kids as soon as possible, but Syngin wanted to take things easy and enjoy his youth for a bit longer. Syngin had lots of grand ideas about what he’d do for work after he moved to America (including being an opera singer), but Tania just wanted him to pick something and get to it.

Syngin ventures into fitness

While Syngin still hasn’t announced a job yet, he is pursuing something that will take a lot of work: a two-week fitness challenge.

Syngin’s brother Dylan is a fitness professional who offers online personal training. He’s worked in the field for 11 years, so Syngin will definitely have all the expertise he needs. Dylan recently launched a two-week challenge for people wanting to jump-start their fitness journey, and Syngin is all in.

According to Syngin, the stress of moving to America got to him, and he gained 25 pounds throughout the process. While he said that he will “always practice self-love,” he is hoping to get back to his pre-90 Day body.

Syngin invited Instagram followers to join him on the two-week journey.

Syngin started the program a few days ago, and it’s off to a bit of a rough start. He said that “it’s just beer coming out of my sweat glands.” It may be tough, but he’s not even a week in, so there’s plenty of time to improve.

Syngin joins many other 90 Day fitness fanatics

Syngin isn’t alone in his fitness hobby. Other 90 Day cast members, including Sasha Larin and Paola Mayfield, are personal trainers, and we’ve seen many cast members at the gym on the show. Darcey Silva even ran away from her problems on a treadmill.

Syngin is being a great brother here by advertising the training program that Dylan runs to his many fans and followers. It’s good for any fans that might be interested, too, because they’ll get half off the regular price for participating.

Fans were very encouraging of Syngin’s journey, commenting, “you can do it!” and “you’re a great brother!” Hopefully, his efforts will pay off for him!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c.