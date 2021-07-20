90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik shares photos of Shai’s first day of camp

Loren Brovarnik shares photos of Shai’s first day at camp. Pic credit: @LorenBrovarnik/Instagram

Just this past week, Loren Brovarnik sent her firstborn son, Shai, off to summer camp. The 90 Day Fiance alum shared some cute pictures from his very first day of camp.

Needless to say, TLC fans melted at the Instagram shots Loren shared. The expectant mother shared two photos of her son as he prepared himself for a day filled with fun and outdoor activities.

Each Kodak moment showed Shai wearing a red t-shirt and baseball cap with jean shorts. He also had a backpack with his name on it that happened to be as big as he was. Shai was holding tightly onto his father’s Alexei’s hand for moral support.

TLC fans love seeing Shai grow

Followers flocked to the comment section to share their love of all things Brovarnik. One excited fan wrote, “Omg, the backpack is almost as big as he is and makes this soooo freaking adorable.”

While another 90 Day Fiance viewer wrote, “Omg, that backpack is as big as him. Love it, he will have so much fun. Enjoy the day.”

The Hollywood Beach, FL residents, are more than happy to share updates of their growing family and often can be spotted wearing matching outfits. Only a week ago, the couple was sporting matching denim outfits as if they were Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears circa 2001.

The family of three- soon to be four- were standing outside as Loren showed off her denim maternity dress, and both Brovarnik boys wore jean pants.

Baby number 2 is due in late summer

The couple announced back in March that they were expecting another bouncing baby boy. Loren and Alexei took to Instagram to share the good news, writing, “Here we go again. It’s true; we are expecting Baby Brov No. 2. We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer!”

Both Loren and Alexei have been open and shared most of their journey of raising their 14-month-old with 90 Day Fiance fans. Now, followers are looking forward to late summer when baby number two is due.

The 33-year-old is naturally nervous about having to deal with two children under the age of two, but supporters think she will do just fine. Most importantly, TLC lovers are excited to hear what the couple will name the new boy.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.