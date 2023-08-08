90 Day Fiance’s Anna Campisi is ‘so happy’ after 65-pound weight loss — Here’s how she did it

Anna Campisi looks drastically different than she did a few months ago because the 90 Day Fiance alum is now 65 pounds lighter.

She showed off the drastic weight loss in new photos and expressed that she was proud of her far she’s come.

Anna has been sharing updates with her followers after undergoing surgery a few months ago.

Monsters and Critics reported back in April that Anna was in Turkey for gastric sleeve surgery, and she documented the moment.

The video showed her wearing red pajamas as she walked the hospital hallway while still hooked up to her IV pack, a few hours after the surgery.

It’s been almost four months since then, and the results are impressive.

Anna shared a new update with her 331,000 Instagram followers as she posted a photo of her slimmed-down figure.

She also shared an image from the day of her surgery while still in her red pajamas and 65 pounds heavier.

“Here is my monthly update on my gastric sleeve surgery I had April 15th! [email protected] 65 pounds!” declared Anna– who noted that this month has been slower than the others.

She also reflected on her throwback photo when she was much heavier and said, “Looking back on this photo of the day I had surgery gives me so many feelings! I can’t believe I let myself get to this point.”

Now that Anna has dropped the extra pounds, the proud mama said she can run around and play with her little guy Gokhan — her first child for her husband Mursel.

“Now I have more energy and I can finally wear clothes I bought 4 years ago,” added Anna. “I’m so happy I made the decision to have surgery.”

90 Day Fiance star Anna Campisi was hospitalized for blood clots

It’s been a rollercoaster year for the TLC personality, as one month after her surgery she was rushed to the hospital.

Anna shared the news on Instagram and said she had experienced severe abdominal pain and had to go to the ER.

Anna found out she had a blood clot and revealed that due to her “factor 5 gene mutation,” she was at risk for blood clots.

“I learned this in January of 2020. Im still in a lot of pain. Im just so glad I got checked out! My family needs me,” she said.

A few days later Anna posted another update that she was discharged and was in less pain, which she hoped would continue to decrease.

These days, the 90 Day Fiance alum is doing much better and is focusing on her health so that she can live a long and happy life with her family.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.