90 Day Fiance: Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu expecting a baby boy!

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance couple Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu announced the exciting news that they are expecting a baby boy in May of 2022.

The happy information comes as Anna and Mursel’s IVF journey was featured on Season 2 of 90 Day Diaries and their sincere hope of having a child together was detailed.

39-year-old Anna already has three boys from a previous marriage but she wanted to have another child with 39-year-old Mursel who doesn’t have any kids.

Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu reported their baby news with a cute social media post

Anna and Mursel originally met online through an international page for beekeepers. Both of them are beekeepers themselves and although they didn’t speak the same language, they built their relationship. In America, they have bee hives together and a honey company.

With that in mind, Anna and Mursel dropped the news that they were expecting in an Instagram post where the focal point of the first picture was a little yellow onesie that said, “Future Beekeeper May 2022.”

The second photo was a selfie of Anna and Mursel and the third image was an ultrasound photo.

In the caption Anna wrote, “Mursel and I are super excited to announce that we are expecting a little boy this May! We are currently 22 weeks!”

Anna and Mursel sent their IVF embryos to Ukraine in late July of 2021 so they could be transferred to a surrogate.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members shared their support in the comments, including Anny Francisco, Ashley Martson, David Toborowsky, and Akinyi Obala.

Several 90 Day fan pages also celebrated the news in the comments.

Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu almost didn’t get married on 90 Day Fiance

During their season of 90 Day Fiance and within the 90 days of Mursel getting to America, Mursel actually packed up and went back to Turkey where he’s from.

He left because he would not tell his parents that Anna already had three children out of fear of their unhappy reaction. Mursel’s unwillingness to tell his family the truth about his future bride was a deal-breaker to Anna who refused to let him keep her kids a secret.

While Mursel was back in Turkey he had a change of heart and told his parents about Anna’s kids. He was able to get his visa okayed to come back to America on the last eligible day they had to get married and they had their wedding then.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.