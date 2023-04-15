90 Day Fiance alum Anna Campisi undergoes weight loss surgery

90 Day Fiance alum Anna Campisi just took a major step to improve her health.

Anna recently underwent bariatric surgery in an attempt to lose weight.

The former TLC star shared the news on Instagram in a Reel, also shared by her surgeon’s office.

In the video, Anna walked the halls of a hospital just four hours after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

Anna was joined by another patient named Johanna, who had undergone surgery just one day prior.

While Johanna asked Anna how she was feeling, Anna replied, “I feel better than I did earlier when I first got out.”

Anna Campisi undergoes gastric sleeve surgery in Turkey

Anna was clad in red pajamas and comfortable slides as she made her rounds in the hospital hallways, looking upbeat and comfortable.

The video, originally shared by Dr. Obesity, was captioned, “#90dayfiance TV star, the sincerity of everyone felt like a family of Anna-Marie 4 hours ago Dr.Obesity team had #gastricsleeve surgery.”

“In the first postoperative walk of Anna-Marie, our patient Johanna, who had surgery yesterday, accompanied her,” the caption continued.

The beekeeper and mom of four traveled from her home in Nebraska all the way to Turkey, where her husband, Mursel Mistanoglu, is from. On Dr. Obesity’s Instagram page, it touts itself as the “Best Obesity Surgeon Team in EU, Best Hospital in Turkey” and is labeled as a weight loss surgery clinic serving more than 15,000 patients.

What is gastric sleeve surgery?

As mentioned in the caption, Anna underwent gastric sleeve surgery. Per Johns Hopkins Medicine, this type of weight loss surgery restricts patients’ food intake, leading to weight loss. Typically, patients lose anywhere from 50 to 90 pounds after surgery and recovery.

The operation is performed laparoscopically with small incisions made in the upper abdomen. It entails removing most of the left portion of the stomach, and the remaining portion is fashioned into a narrow tube called a sleeve.

The digestive tract operates normally after the procedure but makes patients fuller more quickly. The surgery is reserved for patients who are considered severely obese and who haven’t had success losing weight via other methods. Typically, those with a BMI over 40 are eligible and/or those who suffer from sleep apnea, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, or high blood pressure.

90 Day Fiance fans wish Anna well post-surgery

Many of Anna’s 330,000 Instagram followers wished her well in the comments section of her post. In fact, quite a few of them revealed they had undergone the same surgery themselves.

“It will be the best decision you’ve ever made!” wrote one of Anna’s followers. “I had it done 5 years ago and lost 150 lbs. I am now currently a size 8/10 😊Wishing you lots of luck!!”

Another fan noted how well Anna appeared to be doing just four hours after surgery and offered her prayers for healing.

Anna’s IG followers sent well wishes amid her surgery recovery. Pic credit: @annamcampisi/Instagram

Another fan who underwent the same procedure shared that they lost 145 pounds in nine months and called it the “best decision” they made.

“Awww good for her!!!” said another Instagram user.

It’s unclear whether Mursel traveled with Anna to Turkey, but it would make sense since she’ll need post-surgery support and his family still lives there.

Anna and Mursel are parents to their nearly 1-year-old son, Gohan, whom they welcomed last year via a Ukrainian surrogate. Anna also has three other sons, Joey, Gino, and Leo, from a previous relationship.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.