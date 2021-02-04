90 Day Fiance’s Andrew Kenton unrecognizable after shaving off his beard

90 Day Fiance star Andrew Kenton is almost unrecognizable without his beard in new Instagram snap. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance personality Andrew Kenton endured a stressful start to his relationship with Amira Lollysa. The Season 8 star ran into several roadblocks on the way to building a life with the French native.

Now, it looks like Andrew is starting over with a new look for himself. He’s opted to ditch the scraggly beard for a clean-cut goatee look and showed it off in a new Instagram post.

Andrew debuts new facial hair look in Instagram snap

Taking to his Instagram, Andrew shared a new pic with his fans and followers, originally uploaded to his IG stories.

The sensual selfie includes Andrew leaning back with a hand on his chest. But it’s his facial hair that is taking center stage. Andrew shaved the majority of his facial hair save for a well-groomed patch of hair on his chin.

The new-look varies greatly from the messy look 90 Day Fiance fans have become accustomed to seeing.

Andrew captioned the photo, “From my stories yesterday, wishing everyone a happy Wednesday!”

Andrew and Amira face deportation drama

While Andrew is switching up his look, it stands to question if he’s wiping the slate clean following the drama of Amira’s deportation from Mexico unfolding in the current season.

Andrew recently came under fire for his insensitivity towards Amira’s traumatic deportation while traveling to Mexico in hopes of finding a loophole to get her to America.

In fact, it was Andrew who first concocted the idea to have Amira fly from France to Mexico when America closed their borders to Europe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The initial plan was for the couple to meet in Mexico and quarantine at their resort for 14 days before attempting to fly back to America together. However, the plan quickly went south when Amira was thrown into a detention center upon arriving in Mexico.

She was ultimately deported back to France. While it’s clear the deportation was a stressful and potentially traumatic event for her, it seems the incident didn’t have the same impact on Andrew.

Instead, Andrew seemed to take it in stride.

After hearing that Amira had been detained in Mexico, Andrew waited until he heard more information about her situation. This irritated many 90 Day Fiance fans as they criticized him for not doing his part to locate Amira before her deportation.

Andrew didn’t help his image with fans when, during a video chat with his sister, he admitted he planned to stay in Mexico to enjoy the rest of his vacation.

Maybe Andrew’s new look is a play on the “new year, new me” idea?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.