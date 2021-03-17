90 Day Fiancé’s Amy Frishmuth shares her conservative views after being offended by the Grammy’s

90 Day Fiancé’s Amy Frishmuth defended her stance on the kind of dancing from the Grammy’s. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiancé’s Amy shared someone else’s post to her story that read, “America: offended by everything but sin.” This post seemed to resonate with her since she went on to express some personal views about the kind of dancing at the Grammy’s.

She believes that our entertainment industry is “drenched in sexuality” and that we are “desensitized to explicit dancing (GROSS [barf face emoji].)”

She is offended by the fact that Dr. Seuss has been canceled, but kids dancing provocatively on TikTok and other social media platforms is acceptable in society.

Amy says praising and paying young children dancing explicitly in wide public view will have a negative impact on the next generation.

Amy and her husband are both Mormon and appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Amy heatedly responded to a reply on her post

One of her followers sent her a DM that said, “Patiently waiting on the day the conservative Christians in the US are as concerned about kids in cages, supporting homeless people, and resolving the healthcare and student loan debt crisis as they are about crying about kids on TikTok and the Dr. Seuss foundation pulling books from shelves.”

She condemned this person’s response and told them not to assume that she doesn’t care about anything else other than the one thing she posted. She went on to sneer, “Now please send me the list of what you are doing to see change in these issues. I got time. I’ll wait.”

She also made it clear that the kind of dancing she is offended by is, “Girls in bikinis dancing to disgusting explicit music. TEENAGERS, CHILDREN! And we don’t think this feeds into trafficking, pornography, child pornography. This is the root of it.”

Amy said that as a conservative, she will always be crying about young girls dancing like this and will never feel ashamed for it.

Amy gave this challenge to fellow Christians

Amy is challenging other Christian people to pay attention to the things they watch and not to be afraid of turning off the television if it has offensive material.

She equated watching a show with bad images in it, as endorsing that kind of behavior. She said, “For those of you who said, ’Jesus would wear a mask’ – would He watch that tv show you’ve been watching? Coz we love to compare our decisions to Jesus when it’s convenient.”

She capped off her message by saying, “Apparently it’s political Tuesday for me. I’m done now (happy face in sunglasses emoji).”

What is life like After 90 Day Fiancé for Amy and Danny

Since becoming married in 2013, Danny and Amy have had three children and now live in Texas.

Her Instagram is usually very PG, with crafty posts of décor in their home and pictures of her and Danny’s three children.

It looks like they have overcome the opposition they faced during the show over their racial and cultural differences.

It does not appear like they are planning to return to the 90 Day franchise, but they still maintain an active fan following.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.