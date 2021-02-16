Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata says she’s ‘no longer religious’, explains why


90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata
90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata has opened up about her decision to leave her religion. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Kalani Faagata has a lot to say about religion and why she opted not to be involved with it anymore.

The wife of Asuelu Pulaa revealed she’s “no longer religious” by choice and explained why she decided to leave it behind her.

90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata admits not being religious anymore

The 90 Day Fiance star went into detail about why she made the bold move in a post on Instagram, which has definitely raised some eyebrows.

In a lengthy message, she said her decision to quit is “not by lack of faith or lack of religious knowledge.” Kalani claimed that she has spent years studying the bible — both “personally and collegiately.”

However, the 90 Day Fiance star said that she left her religion because she “no longer felt God in religious settings.” Kalani added that she found the “actions and practices of people contradicted the teachings” in almost all religions.

The mother of two reiterated that what matters most is how a person treats other people. “How you treat others is a direct representation of how you feel about God,” Kalani explained. “Your actions 100% matter, whether you are religious or not.”

The 90 Day Fiance celeb added that some people think religion is an instant “hall pass” to heaven but never really practice the teachings. She said those who say they believe in Jesus should “start acting like it.”

90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata
90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata says she’s no longer religious. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani defends herself from haters

Kalani Faagata also revealed that she’s been getting messages online criticizing her decision to leave religion. Some even encourage her to return. But the 90 Day Fiance star was quick to defend herself and tried to give a better understanding of her thoughts.

Kalani pointed out that those who want to “truly turn the hearts of people to Jesus Christ” should practice being good examples of love and kindness. That way, other people will get inspired to do the same.

But the 90 Day Fiance mom knows it’s not going to be easy. Kalani said there are many people who are “contentious, judgmental, and evil”, and who are often the same people who turn others away from religion.

90 Day Fiance: Kalani gets real about mental health

Meanwhile, Kalani Faagata recently opened up about her mental health. The 90 Day Fiance star said a lot of things happened to her this year and it’s starting to take a toll on her mentally.

Kalani revealed that she’s currently dealing with anxiety and depression. Asuelu Pulaa’s wife said it has gotten so bad that she “[doesn’t] have the willpower to do anything anymore.”

The 90 Day Fiance celeb had a rather difficult start to 2021. In January, Kalani lost her grandfather, with whom she had a close relationship. She also gained 25 pounds, which reportedly affected her self-esteem. Add to that the stress of being quarantined with two young kids, who she has to keep entertained.

Despite her struggles, Kalani is keeping a positive attitude towards life, and the TLC star is evidently continuing to fight for the sake of her sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

