90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya furious at Jovi Dufren over stripper confession at Tell All

Yara Zaya with her husband Jovi Dufren Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya finds out a shocking and hurtful truth about Jovi Dufren. In the upcoming Tell All episode, the Ukrainian native learns about her husband’s lies, which he confessed on national TV.

The couple’s relationship is definitely far from perfect but they’ve managed to make things work as they start a family. Will Jovi’s secret affect his marriage with Yara?

90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren caught lying about a stripper

Looks like the wedded bliss didn’t last long for Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya. The 90 Day Fiance couple faced a big challenge just months after their Las Vegas wedding.

In last week’s episode of 90 Day Bares All, Jovi took a lie detector test where he was asked some controversial questions about his past. The polygraph expert quizzed the reality star about his experience with a stripper.

“Have you ever slept with a stripper?” Jovi was asked, to which he responded with a quick “no.” However, the expert revealed that Yara’s husband was lying.

But in his defense, the 90 Day Fiance star said strippers are “normal people” too. He also revealed that he only slept with one stripper, to which the lie detector expert confirmed.

Jovi traveled to Jamaica with the stripper

Jovi Dufren was also asked whether or not he vacationed with the said stripper. The 90 Day Fiance celeb confirmed that he did take her to Jamaica for a brief getaway.

As if it wasn’t bad enough, Jovi was also caught lying about having sex with two women at the same time. This suggests that he, at one point, had a threesome with women in the past.

Interestingly, Jovi said Yara doesn’t know anything about his revelations. The 90 Day Fiance cast member said it would be a bad thing if she found out about the fling.

Yara Zaya finds out Jovi Dufren’s secrets the hard way

It didn’t take long for Yara Zaya to hear about Jovi Dufren’s confession. However, the 90 Day Fiance star had to find out about it the hard way.

In the upcoming Tell All episode, Yara learns about Jovi’s lies for the first time and she’s definitely not happy about it. The Ukrainian native lashes out at her husband for lying about it the whole time.

The 90 Day Fiance star admits she wasn’t prepared to hear the truth, especially on national TV. Yara is also doubting whether or not the same mistake will happen again.

It seems more challenges await the couple as they continue to deal with their past.

90 Day Fiance Tell All airs Sunday, April 11, at 8 p.m. on TLC.