90 Day Fiance: Yara snaps at fan page who talked about her plastic surgery

Yara tried to defend herself against a fan page that was talking badly about her plastic surgery. Pic credit: TLC

A popular 90 Day Fiance fan page reposted a meme of Yara on Instagram that was making fun of her plastic surgery, and Yara angrily snapped at them.

The fan page reposted the meme from another 90 Day fan page, but Yara chose to attack this particular post.

Yara has been on blast recently for her altered looks and questionable business practices stemming from viewers who dislike her perceived entitled and selfish demeanor on Happily Ever After?.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Yara Zaya commented on a post about her plastic surgery

The Instagram post that @90daymeme reposted was side-by-side photos of Yara before and after she had plastic surgery, most obviously showing that her nose looks different than it does as she appears on Happily Ever After.

The caption for the differing images read, “Darcey & Stacey def should’ve went to Yara’s surgeon. They did a great job.”

Yara took offense to the post and felt the need to defend herself against the attacks on her looks. Yara sharply denied having anything other than one surgery, and she appears to be tired of the subject circulating.

Yara exclaimed, “Yall, stop alredy talking about this. I just have one surgery f*****g one stop.”

Yara sharply criticized the meme making fun of her plastic surgery. Pic credit: @90daymeme/Instagram

There has been a lot of speculation as to what other cosmetic procedures Yara has had done. Some viewers think she went through a transformation from her lips to possible fillers to hair extensions before appearing on the show.

Yara Zaya has been under fire a lot recently

Yara has been coming off badly to Happily Ever After? viewers who are finding her entitled and selfish attitude very offputting. Yara’s contradictory complaints have rubbed a lot of former Yara fans the wrong way.

In one instance, she watched as Jovi’s mom Gwen and Jovi’s grandma packed up her entire apartment to move without getting up to help them at all. She also kicked Jovi’s family out of their house on Ukrainian Christmas after spending two hours driving there.

Yara also drew a lot of criticism when it came out that she buys her clothing for her retail business from cheap online retailers and upsells and rebrands them.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.