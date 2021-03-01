90 Day Fiance: Yara insists that Jovi quit drinking in support of her pregnancy

90 Day Fiance star Yara argues with her fiance about his drinking habit. Pic credit: TLC

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé, Yara, and Jovi’s engagement party did not go as planned as the New Orleans native left his fiancée alone and decided to go drinking with his friends. Furthermore, Jovi’s friends seemingly had Yara’s back as she could not have her friends and family at the event.

Jovi Dufren’s wild past includes spending time in strip clubs, partying, and drinking, which left his friends stunned that he decided to settle down with the 25-year-old Ukrainian beauty. However, his drinking habits seemingly appear to be the main issue in the couple’s relationship.

The couple met on a dating app when the Louisiana native was spending time in Europe. They had a one-night stand that soon transitioned into a relationship and they began traveling together for six months. When Yara got pregnant, Jovi proposed and started the K-1 visa process. However, she suffered a miscarriage, which led Jovi to question whether he wanted to get married to her.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Yara relocated to New Orleans and has had issues adjusting to the culture and lifestyle. She is pregnant again and demands Jovi quit drinking to save their relationship.

Will Jovi give up drinking for Yara?

The night after their engagement party, Yara tells her fiancé because she is still upset about him drinking with his friends during their party. Jovi defends himself to the camera, accusing his fiancée of trying to “turn the night into an argument” and argued that “every time I looked at her, you know, she is talking to somebody it looks like she is having fun.”

Yara slammed Jovi for his behavior and gave him an ultimatum. “If you want to be with me, you need to stop drinking,” she says to him while they are at his parent’s house.

“I don’t need to stop drinking,” Jovi quickly responds.

Read More Laura Jallali reveals who from 90 Day Fiance she would date and why

“I need it, I want you to stop drinking,” the Ukrainian reality star insists.

Yara says that she needs his support to ensure her happiness then accuses him of drinking every day. However, it does not appear that she has demanded he gives up his alcohol completely, rather she suggests he limits it to special occasions. The 25-year-old questions whether he will be capable of being a good parent or maintain their relationship with his drinking habit.

Jovi appears to give in to her demands stating: “Ok. I’ll try to be more caring for you. I’ll try and drink a little bit less. Sorry, I just didn’t think it’ll be so bad.”

It is unclear whether the 29-year-old is just telling her what she wants to hear or he is ready to make serious lifestyle changes. Viewers will have to tune into 90 Day Fiancé to find out.

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.