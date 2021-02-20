90 Day Fiance fans blast Jovi Dufren and his parents after they ponder if she would steal from them

On 90 Day Fiance, Jovi and his parents anger fans for comments about Yara. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

90 Day Fiancé viewers fired back at Jovi Dufren and his parents, Monty and Gwen after they suggested that Yara would steal from them after they left her alone in their home.

90 Day Fiance couple Yara and Jovi appear to always be arguing over something new whether it is their living arrangement, his drinking habit, or the dirty streets of New Orleans where they reside. Furthermore, an unexpected pregnancy thrown into the mix didn’t help their situation. 90 Day Fiancé fans are firmly on the Ukrainian beauty’s side as Jovi and his parents continue to provoke the ire of viewers.

When Jovi and Yara visited his parents in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance Season 8, his mother, Gwen told Yara that she had organized a “small dinner” for their engagement party to Yara’s relief as she explained her family and friends, who are in Ukraine, will not be able to attend. However, she gleefully tells the camera that she was not honest with Yara and they were expecting between 50 and 60 people to attend.

Jovi’s father also raises eyebrows after he admits to checking out Yara’s photo’s on social media. When Gwen asked whether Yara wanted to come to America, the Louisiana native quipped that it’s his fiancé’s dream to come to America because “everyone from Ukraine wants to come to America,” which Yara quickly denied.

“Like, a lot of Ukrainian women are just trying to get a guy to get them to America. Am I right?” Gwen asks Yara.

The 25-year-old Ukrainian fired back reminding the Dufrens of an American stereotype. “I mean, I don’t like [hearing that so much] because it’s about my country. It’s kind of [the same] stereotype like many people think Americans are so stupid.”

Jovi fails to defend his fiancé as his parents question her motives for coming to America. However, she expressed her desire to live in Budapest to be closer to her mother rather than reside in the United States.

90 Day Fiance fans slam Jovi and his parents

After the awkward get-together, Jovi’s parents continued to make snide remarks about the Ukrainian reality star behind her back.

“Are we safe leaving her in our house all by herself? Monty asks his wife as they erupt in laughter “We locked up everything?”

A 90 Day Fiancé fan blasted Jovi for not standing up to his parents as he joined in the laughter mocking the mother of his child.

“Jovi is an ass for not telling his parents to shut up and instead of joining in with that crap. I get that it is hard to stand up to your parents, but if he loves her he shouldn’t allow them to talk about him like that,” one Reddit user commented, concluding that Yara deserves better.

Another Reddit user mocked Monty and Gwen’s furniture.

“What was she going to do? Organize a heist to steal their Walmart furniture?” The user asked.

Another 90 Day Fiancé fan criticized Jovi’s parents, suggesting that their xenophobia is motivated by a desire to inflate their sense of self-worth.

“It’s really f**king pathetic how Jovi’s parents are trying to build up their egos by fantasizing about how their daughter-in-law wants to steal from them. Nobody wants your sh*t nana and grandad. I’m sure even the jewelry they have is tasteless,” the user wrote.

It is unclear whether Yara’s relationship with Jovi and his parents will improve or whether they are playing the antagonist role to spice up their storyline. Fans will have to stay tuned in to 90 Day Fiancé to find out.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.