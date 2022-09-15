90 Day Fiance: Ximena Cuellar shows off side tattoo while posing with only a soccer ball

Ximena Cuellar’s side tattoo was visible in a stunning photo she shared with only a soccer ball covering her. Pic credit: @ximena_90day/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Ximena Cuellar recently shared a risque photo of herself that showed how confident she is in her skin.

Ximena’s love of flirtatious social media posts got taken to a new level after she posed nude with only a soccer ball covering her.

The 25-year-old mother of two has a side-piece tattoo of a dream catcher that appeared to be one of the focal points of the shot.

The expression on Ximena’s face was stoic as wisps of her hair flowed over her face. Several bracelets were around the wrist that was holding the fuzzy yellow, blue, and red soccer ball.

Ximena’s long nude and pink-colored nails grasped the ball that sat in front of her leg and uncovered top half.

90 Day viewers watched Ximena on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days when her on-and-off-again New York native boyfriend Mike Berk went down to Colombia to meet her in person for the first time.

Ximena Cuellar wanted Mike Berk to pay for breast implants

During Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Ximena revealed that she met Mike when he solicited her on a camgirl website. She claimed he propositioned her to be in a relationship with him and get off the site in exchange for his financial support of her and her family.

With that backdrop, the second time Mike went to Colombia and Ximena’s disinterest in him was showing, she asked him to pay for breast implants.

She threatened him with no sex or marriage if he did not get her the augmentation.

While it was never openly admitted, the idea that Mike did, in fact, pay for the surgery has been speculated on since Ximena got the implants around the time Mike was still financially supporting her.

Are Ximena Cuellar and Mike Berk still together?

A few days ago, Mike updated 90 Day fans about his relationship status.

He made a post showing two drinks mirrored on the top and bottom of the photo. Over the drinks, he wrote, “Finally relaxing with my queen.”

In between the two photos, Mike wrote, “Living our best lives! Thank you, amor.”

Furthermore, in the caption, Mike wrote, “Enjoying a nice dinner with my queen!”

Whether the “queen” he was referring to is Ximena is anyone’s guess. At the Season 5 Tell All, Ximena made it clear she was not in love with Mike but still accepted his financial help. Mike revealed that he was going to go down to Colombia again to discuss his relationship with Ximena.

Since then, however, Ximena has shown off several different men on social media, but since she and Mike have an on-and-off-again connection, it is possible that they are back together.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.