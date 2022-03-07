90 Day Fiance: Ximena blasts Mike, accuses him of ‘hitting and scratching’ her and reveals how they really met

Ximena Morales accused Mike Berk of hitting and scratching her and revealed how they actually met. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Ximena Morales has made some shocking claims against Mike Berk.

It seems Ximena has gained more critics recently. Both on the show and online, her behavior has 90 Day Fiance fans siding with Mike. But that may change after her latest allegations.

This season on Before the 90 Days, Ximena has called out Mike for his hygiene, admitted to once living with a hitman, lied to Mike about being able to have more children, and admitted to Mike that she wasn’t in love with him.

Now, Ximena is making claims that Mike was physically abusive during their relationship and said they actually met via a webcam.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Ximena Morales accuses Mike Berk of ‘hitting and scratching’ her

Reality TV blogger True Crime Jankie shared a screenshot of one of Ximena’s recent posts on Instagram. In the post, which was initially written in Ximena’s native language, Spanish, Ximena responded to a fan about her relationship with Mike after they brought up the father of one of her children.

The post was translated to English and said, “The father of my son is not a bad man and it’s not like Mike is all good. He’s not a good man, he’s an a**hole he tried to hit me 2 times.”

Ximena continued, “You don’t know what I had to put up with with this man and how [he] hit me and scratched me over a phone. It pisses me off that people say what isn’t true and say things defending him as if he were a good man.”

Ximena says she met Mike on a webcam, ‘disgusted’ to see him naked

The Colombian native went on to say that Mike’s money was the “only good thing about him” before delving into details about how they met. According to Ximena, she and Mike met on a webcam.

“I don’t give a f**k that people now know the truth of how we met,” Ximena disclosed. “I met Mike on a webcam and I accepted the money but it disgusted me to see him naked.”

Ximena has already made it clear that Mike repulses her. During Sunday’s episode of Before the 90 Days, she told Mike’s friend that she was fed up with his “degenerate” behavior.

She also made claims recently that her children, Juan David and Harold Steven, don’t truly love Mike despite saying they did on the show. Ximena alleged that TLC prompted her sons to say they loved Mike.

Ximena’s recent comments and behavior certainly haven’t earned her a reputation of being well-liked among 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers this season. But now that she’s made claims of abuse against Mike, will 90 Day Fiance fans reverse their allegiance?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.