90 Day Fiance viewers want Angela Deem to know that no American man wants her like she thinks

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are not buying Angela’s insistence that she has a line of American men waiting for her, and in fact, want her to know that no American man seems to want her.

Angela’s crass and toxic way of trying to make Michael feel bad by letting him know she has options has rubbed viewers the wrong way for a long time.

It was during the latest episode of Happily Ever After? that Angela once again said that she has a line of American men waiting to take her out, and viewers want her to know that’s not true.

Social media was ablaze after Angela said she has a line of American men waiting to take her out. Her insistence that she has options made many viewers speak out against that notion.

On Twitter, one critic tweeted, “Angela: There’s plenty of men in America that want to be with me” accompanied by a meme of a famous Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member exclaiming, “Who?”

That same tweet got circulated on Instagram where a popular 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90daytrollin, reposted it for their followers to comment on.

The subsequent discussion by Happily Ever After? viewers as to whether Angela has American men that want her was hilarious.

One person said, “I would loveeeee to know what man has standards that low that would want to be with her and have no motives behind it. I’m not even talking looks, I’m talking about the constant disrespect and arrogance and don’t get me started on the chain smoking.”

Another remarked, “She is so full of herself thinking men are falling all over her old haggard drunk& chain smoker what a catch ! That’s why she had to go to Africa to pay for a man’s upkeep he couldn’t work because he had to be at her beckon call when she called him & while she kept him on short chain !!! paying for a fiance in a 3rd world country.”

Another point was made about Angela being so desperate she has to go to third world countries to find men. This commenter said, “If that is so true then why is she going to Nigeria looking for men.”

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are trying to repair their broken marriage

Angela got on a three-way call with her psychic Tracey and Michael to try and get some clarity as to what’s going so wrong in her and Michael’s relationship. However, the conversation seemed more like an attack on Michael and made Angela question their marriage even more.

After that failed attempt, Angela thought having a sexy video call with Michael where she revealed her body to him would help bring them closer, and it worked.

Happily Ever After? viewers will have to keep watching to find out if Michael’s spousal visa gets approved and whether his communication with Angela gets better.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.