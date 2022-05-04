90 Day Fiance viewers think Mike Youngquist will stay single forever because he’s a mama’s boy

Will Mike stay single for the rest of his life? 90 Day Fiance fans think so. Pic credit: @bigmike90dayfiance/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers say Mike Youngquist’s mom Trish will be why he stays single for the rest of his life.

On the most recent episode of 90 Day Diaries, Mike divulged that he has a new roommate: his mom Trish.

Mike Youngquist introduces roommate, mom Trish, on 90 Day Diaries

The Washington state native shared with 90 Day Fiance viewers that he recently rented an apartment near Seattle, where he is the Branch Manager for a construction company.

In addition, he kept his ranch in Sequim, and his mom Trish moved in with him to help on the farm as she approaches retirement and put her home on the market.

“Oh no, y’all ready for this? The new roomie?” Mike asked the camera as he walked toward his mom, showing his new roommate to viewers.

Mike and Trish headed to get something to eat, and they chatted over lunch. Although Mike and Natalie Mordovtseva were still legally married at the time of filming, Trish wondered if Mike would be open to dating other women and pushed him to talk to a divorce attorney to get legal proceedings in motion.

90 Day Fiance shared a clip from the episode on their official Instagram in a post they captioned in part, “Mike’s new roommate is a real day one! 💯 “

90 Day Fiance viewers flocked to the comments where many of them voiced that Mike may never find another wife as long as Trish is in his ear.

90 Day Fiance viewers blame Trish for Mike Youngquist being single

“Yuk! That’s why he will never marry,” voiced one 90 Day Fiance fan who felt Trish meddles in Mike’s love life.

Another viewer compared Mike and Trish to another mother-son duo from the flagship series, Debbie and Colt Johnson: “Oh no another Debbie and Colt.”

“Of course she is,” wrote another 90 Day Fiance fan. “They never wanted anyone in their lives but each other.”

“BS. How does this guy intend to start a life with a woman, when he [can’t] stay off his mom?” asked another perplexed fan of the show.

Another was convinced that Trish would hinder Mike’s chances of finding love again: “He will never get a wife now.”

“Omg. Now he’ll never settle down,” read another comment, echoing the sentiment.

Since his split from Natalie, Mike has been taking time for himself, traveling the world. He recently embarked on a spontaneous, solo trip to London, where he’s shared his adventures with his 139k Instagram followers.

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.