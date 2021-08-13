Mike’s mother Trish had a heated conversation with Natalie on the reunion. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? Tell All is finally here, and it did not disappoint. Viewers watched as the cast members came head to head to air their grievances.

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva met up on the couch for the first time in months. The duo has not been on the same page with Natalie moving to Florida and taking Mike’s bank card with her.

Trish made a surprise appearance

Host Shaun Robinson treated the cast and viewers to a surprise as she welcomed Mike’s mother, Trish, to the set. She immediately started to encourage Mike to get a divorce.

Trish accused Natalie of ruining her son’s life, saying, “Everything is all about you. Nothi ng was about Mike, and she can’t tell him she loved him.”

Natalie and Trish never bonded as mother and daughter-in-law, but Thanksgiving took the entire relationship down thanks to hookergate.

Did Trish call Natalie a hooker?

Natalie still stands by the fact that she heard Trish call her a hooker. But Trish clapped back, saying, “It’s just another one of your lies, Natalie.” According to the overprotective mother, Natalie never cared about Mike and wanted a ticket to America

Trish made it clear to 90 Day Fiance viewers that she did not want the relationship to be salvaged at the commercial break when she got in Natalie’s face. Mike’s mom shared that after her son married, she was mad for a week.

The 90 Day Fiance cast turned on Natalie

The entire cast seemed annoyed by Natalie’s presence, with Angela Deem partaking in one of her typical outbursts, yelling, “you don’t like Mike, Mike don’t like you, just take your a** home. If you don’t love him, get the fu*k out of here.”

The entire studio turned against Natalie, with Julia Trubkina schooling the blonde on ruining the K-1 visa for honest couples. Natalie just couldn’t catch a break.

Trish ended her smear campaign against her former daughter-in-law, saying, “You’ve been nothing but evil to him.”

Trish adamantly felt Natalie used Mike for a green card. The momzilla even spilled the tea that Natalie hasn’t be able to tell her own mother that she is leaving Mike. The Ukrainian quickly rectified the situation but FaceTimeing with her mom.

Sadly, all Trish’s words fell on deaf ears. In the end, Trish shared that she only wanted the best for her son, saying, “I want him to find a woman who wants to live on a ranch and have a couple of babies. Is that too much?”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8 pm EST on TLC.