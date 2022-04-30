90 Day Fiance: Here’s proof that Mike is living his best life following split from Natalie

Mike Youngquist is living his best life as a solo traveler. Pic credit: TLC

Mike Youngquist is enjoying his newfound single life after splitting from Natalie.

Fans last saw Mike when he appeared on the Tell All special for 90 Day: The Single Life where Natalie documented her journey living in Florida and trying to date again. At that time, Mike dropped a few bombshells, including how he had continued to pay for Natalie’s life even after they separated.

The 90 Day Fiance star has mostly kept his life private since their season aired and the couple confirmed they were done with one another. However, it looks like he’s ready to let the world know he’s moved on from Natalie.

Mike takes a spontaneous trip to London

Mike, who often appeared to thrive on having a set routine and schedule, may have surprised his followers when he announced he was taking a trip to London.

He posted a video on Instagram saying he “decided on a whim” that he was going to take the trip and days later he was set to jump on a plane. In his video, he stated that there were so many things he wanted to see in the world, and he no longer wanted to hold back from doing just that.

He captioned the post saying, “Heading out to London on a solo backpack excursion. I’m so excited for this opportunity, here I come Stonehenge.” It seems that Mike is taking this opportunity to flex his singleness while crossing things off his bucket list.

Mike told his followers he just wanted to keep living his best life and encourage others to do the same. He tells them to not hold back and to do all the things they’ve always wanted to do.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

How are things between Mike and Natalie now?

Since they appeared on the show, Mike and Natalie have had little communication with one another. On the Tell All for The Single Life, the duo confirmed that Natalie has been living in Florida while Mike remained in Washington. Although they had been separated for nearly a year, Mike was still giving Natalie money and helping finance her life.

It wasn’t until Mike discovered that Natalie was dating other people that he cut her off financially. Soon after, Natalie learned that her green card status had not changed, and the Ukraine native was further away from obtaining her visa than she thought.

Mike confirmed that the official paperwork was never filed, stating the couple simply never got around to completing it. He shared that their divorce would soon be underway. He wished Natalie the best and was adamant that they would never be together again.

Natalie continues to live in Florida where she is focusing on her model career. She is also building her online presence with brand deals, sponsorships, and guest appearances. Natalie has shared that she is ready to put her relationship with Mike behind her for good.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.