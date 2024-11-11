90 Day Fiance viewers think Magda is scamming Joe: ‘So many red flags’

Newbies Joe Coan and Magda Szlachta are the latest 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple to be introduced in Season 7.

It took 11 episodes into the season before viewers met Joe and Magda, and Joe wasted no time giving 90 Day Fiance fans a taste of his personality.

During his intro, the 34-year-old from West Palm Beach, Florida, introduced himself as “Handsome Joe, AKA Studmuffin Joe, AKA Playboy Joe.”

But these days, Joe, who admits he enjoys going to bars and dancing, spending money, and meeting women, has ditched his dating apps for one woman: his Polish girlfriend, Magda.

Originally from New Jersey, the Italian-American businessman inadvertently met his lady love on a video chat.

With his friend driving, they passed the phone to Joe, and he and Magda briefly interacted.

Joe was instantly attracted to Magda, but when he learned she was just visiting the US and soon returning to Poland, he didn’t think there was any chance they’d ever meet.

But Joe couldn’t get the beautiful volleyball player off his mind, and his DMs soon turned into the pair talking daily for hours.

They became virtually inseparable, doing just about everything together on video chat—except for pooping, as Joe unabashedly admitted during an interview.

Once Joe’s family learned about Magda, they were leery of her intentions, especially since she quit her job as a corrections officer and made it clear that she wanted to come to America and start having babies.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers worry Magda is using Joe

Joe’s family members weren’t the only people suspicious of Magda’s intentions.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers flocked to social media (specifically X) after Sunday’s episode to express their concern about Magda’s end goal.

@SatOnMeeting uploaded a graphic of a “permanent resident card” and captioned it, “Magda does not ask for money because she wants something else Joe!!”

Magda does not ask for money because she wants something else Joe!!🙄#90DayFiance #90daysbefore90days pic.twitter.com/5S9SXx1wH9 — Aymee ☕️💖😊 (@SatOnMeeting) November 11, 2024

“Magda sees dollar signs,” wrote another 90 Day Fiance fan, who included a photo of Joe at work as a real estate agent.

Another 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer accused Magda of looking for the “trifecta: marriage, anchor baby, green card.”

Magda is looking for the trifecta: marriage, anchor baby, green card 😅 #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/IEt6Jg3lpC — The Original Darcey’s Revenge Wig©️ (@HolaFalkoro) November 11, 2024

Along with a video of a group of performers waving red flags, one X user felt Magda was “controlling” and “manipulating” Joe by asking him to share his location, “which is also what scammers do!”

“So many red flags in this Magda & Joe’s relationship!” they added.

The location sharing is controlling & manipulation by Magda, which is also what scammers do! … so many red flags in this Magda & Joe’s relationship! #90DayFiance #90daysbefore90days pic.twitter.com/UlKudKru2d — Aymee ☕️💖😊 (@SatOnMeeting) November 11, 2024

@HopeInspire questioned why Magda, who is 10 years Joe’s junior, would have quit her job and was so dead set on moving to the US to become a mom.

“She’s got big flags around her,” they added. “Sounds like a trapper.”

Wait. Magda is 23, quit her job, was ready to pack up and move to the USA so she could become a mom? She's got big flags around her. Sounds like a trapper. But maybe they will fall in love. Let's see. #90DayFiance#90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/vEz1im0dp5 — Hope S. (@HopeInspire) November 11, 2024

“I’m with Joe’s family. Magda is rushing this,” voiced one more commenter.

Are Joe and Magda still together?

We’ve just met Joe and Magda, so it’s hard to say where this relationship leads.

But a preview of next Sunday’s episode doesn’t give off good vibes.

When producers show up at Joe’s place to film, they discover he’s overslept and could miss his flight to Poland to meet Magda.

Joe doesn’t answer his door or phone, and with only several hours until his flight, he may miss his chance to visit Magda in her native country.

Off-screen, Joe and Magda are still going strong, judging by their Instagram activity.

For starters, Joe and Magda follow each other on Instagram and have a joint account, @joey_and_magda.

Their latest post on the account shows the pair canoodling on the street and making a heart by placing their hands together.

The accompanying caption reads, “You make everything better 👸🏻❤️ #follow #myprincess👑 #love #kraków #nike #photography.”

Joey posted a photo of himself and Magda posing like a couple in Krakow, Poland, just days ago.

Magda wrote, “Love u” on Joe’s most recent post. Pic credit: @jooey_c/Instagram

In the comments section, Magda wrote, “Love u ❤️.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.