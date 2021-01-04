90 Day FIance viewers think ‘Brandon and Betty are giving Colt and Debbie a run for their money’

90 Day Fiance fans are already pointing out the similarities between Brandon Gibbs and his relationship with his mother, Betty Gibbs, and Colt Johnson’s relationship with Debbie Johnson.

Fans have connected the dots as both adult men live at home with their mothers– mothers that some may consider too involved with their son’s relationships.

Both of the men’s significant others have even called them a “baby boy” due to the amount of control their mothers have over them.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Additionally, the way their mothers have meddled has caused problems in their relationship, and both Colt and Brandon’s significant others thought it was out of jealousy.

Fans spot the similarities

Fans have taken to social media to acknowledge the similarities between the two father/son duos.

“Brandon and Betty are giving Colt and Debbie a run for their money #90DayFiance”

“Why do I see another Coltee Debbie situation coming from Brandon and Betty?!?” another fan wonders.

Read More Larissa Lima from 90 Day Fiance is back with Eric Nichols

Do we have another Colt/Mother Debbie situation on our hands? 🤔 (Brandon and Betty). #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/6lDRU8fdul — Mary Gonzalez (@marygonza24) December 9, 2020

“Betty looks SO F**KING MAD that Brandon and Julia are going out together without her. God, she’s such a Debbie,” yet another fan observes.

2020 really gave us Brandon and Betty who are somehow worse and more sinister Colt and Debbie and honestly it’s true horror but do I love every second of it? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/b84gWSkzpu — Emily (@TheEverPeckish) January 4, 2021

Some fans, however, challenge the notion that Betty and Debbie share the same intentions.

“I disagree. Kinda. Debbie doesn’t want Coltee to be with a woman he wants, or desires. Brandon’s parents want them together, but have house rules, morals,” one fan argues. “I’m a little old fashioned and agree with them, on that anyway, and wouldn’t allow that in my house.”

How Betty has affected Brandon and Julia’s relationship

Brandon’s fiance, Julia Trubkina, has already found herself at odds with Betty this early on in the season.

Betty has been very vocal about her fears of Julia becoming pregnant. Betty even met with a gynecologist on Julia’s behalf to get her birth control.

When Julia moved in, Betty set up an extra room for Julia so that she could not sleep with Brandon.

For extra measure, Betty stocked Brandon’s room with condoms. However, she clearly didn’t mean for Julia and Brandon to use them because when she noticed bite marks on Julia’s neck, Betty got really upset and questioned how that could even happen with the two sleeping in different rooms.

In the most recent episode, Betty had an issue with the wedding date that Julia and Brandon had picked out.

Julia wanted to get married on May 9 because Brandon told her he wanted to marry her via text on the ninth day of the month.

However, Betty wanted them to pick another date since May 9 fell on Mother’s Day weekend. It wasn’t even on Mother’s Day, just too close for her liking.

It is likely fans will see more drama to come with this uncomfortable mother-son-girlfriend triangle.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.