90 Day Fiance viewers take aim at Mohamed’s motives for being with Yve

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, Mohamed Abdelhamed made it clear that he planned to stay in America even if it meant not staying together with his fiancee, Yve Arellano.

Mohamed met with his new friend and president of the mosque he started attending to discuss his situation. He laid out many things that distressed him about his relationship with Yve and insinuated that he didn’t think it would work out.

He talked about getting a different sponsor to stay in America and also touched on supporting his family back in Egypt.

90 Day Fiance viewers took aim at what they thought was Mohamed’s blatant green card grab. He was called out on social media, especially Twitter, for his approach to his relationship with Yve and his motives for staying in America.

90 Day Fiance viewers sounded off on Mohamed Abdelhamed’s motives

Twitter has been ablaze with 90 Day Fiance viewers who feel that Mohamed is in America with Yve for the wrong reasons.

One person denounced, “Mohamed made it clear, he’s just here for the papers! To provide for his family back home.”

Someone else made a meme using an expression of Mohamed from the latest episode above a picture of a green card and added, “Mohamed day-dreaming about only one thing..!!! Up to no good…”

Mohamed day-dreaming about only one thing..!!! Upto no good…#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/AirPObs39o
July 4, 2022

A different 90 Day viewer with a negative viewpoint on Mohamed’s motives wrote, “Mohamed said if Yve backs out he’ll just find another sponsor!! YVE, girl! That man just wants citizenship NOT a relationship!”

Yet another critic shared, “As if we didn’t already know Mohamed only wants a Green Card, he is proving it in this episode!!”

Mohamed Abdelhamed shared his concerns about having a baby with Yve Arellano

48-year-old Yve said she would like to have another child and be a parent alongside 25-year-old Mohamed.

However, when they had that discussion, Mohamed made it clear that their child would have to grow up a strict Muslim, and he said he thought Yve would be a bad influence on their child.

Yve expressed that she thought Mohamed was being unfair and giving an ultimatum. Mohamed said that if his child would not be raised conservatively and religiously, he would just rather not have a child with Yve.

