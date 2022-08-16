90 Day Fiance viewers slam Jibri Bell for acting out at the end of his ‘15 minutes of fame’

A meme was made about Jibri Bell’s 90 Day Fiance Tell All antics’ motives
After watching the volatile way Jibri acted at the Season 9 Tell All, viewers have been criticizing him for having a hard time letting go of his “15 minutes of fame.”
A 90 Day fan page on Instagram specifically made a meme showing a still image of Jibri and Miona from the Tell All with the comment above it reading, “*When you have 12 seconds left of your 15 minutes of fame*.”
In the caption, the fan account added, “His 15 minutes is almost up 🤣🤣.”
Other 90 Day Fiance Tell All viewers chimed in about Jibri Bell
The comments section of the post was filled with other Tell All viewers who spoke out on Jibri’s behavior.
One person used laughing/crying emojis to describe the situation while another plainly said, “Ick.”
Another critic slammed, “Do you think Miona sees it? His fame thirst was palpable. Time for irrelevance- Girl Bye! 😂.”
Someone else commented, “And him fighting with Ari and John🙄😒.”
Yet another viewer commented, “He needs to get over himself.”
There was also a viewer who shared, “I understand giving your advice on the tell all BUT damn he was a straight bully!! Zero Tolerance for that bs. No longer a fan of him and fancy pants chick.”
Do you think Jibri was too much at the Tell All?
90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.