90 Day Fiance viewers slam Jibri Bell for acting out at the end of his ‘15 minutes of fame’

90 Day Fiance Tell All viewers are slamming Jibri for his Tell all antics. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All viewers watched Jibri Bell act up in several different ways and be the instigator of a lot of conflict during Part 1.

While Jibri’s motivations for acting that way are not totally clear, viewers have been heavily speculating that he wanted the spotlight in his last “15 minutes of fame.”

During the Tell All, Jibri picked a fight with Ariela Weinberg, Bilal Hazziez, Kara Bass, and Patrick Mendes’ brother John McManus.

Jibri’s Tell All outfit was as loud as his behavior, and he appears to have rubbed viewers the wrong way with his Tell All antics that many found to be too much and reaching for something.

Part 1 of the Tell All left off with Jibri and John locked in a battle of words that will spill over into Part 2, where Jibri and John will talk about fighting each other.

Jibri was on Season 9 with his Serbian wife, Miona Bell, where their life in South Dakota under Jibri’s parent’s roof was highlighted.