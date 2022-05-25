90 Day Fiance viewers slam Ariela for crushing Biniyam’s dream of becoming an MMA fighter

90 Day Fiance viewers weren’t happy with the way Ariela treated Biniyam. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg is under fire by 90 Day Fiance viewers who aren’t happy with her crushing Biniyam Shibre’s dream of becoming an MMA fighter.

Ariela and Biniyam returned to 90 Day Fiance this season, after appearing on The Other Way for two seasons.

Their relationship struggles carried over into the new season, and now that the couple is living in the US after Bini’s K1 visa arrived, they have even more issues to face.

Biniyam Shibre wants to become an MMA fighter in the US, Ariela Weinberg shoots him down

Putting their past behind them as they embark on their new life as a couple in America, Ariela and Biniyam had to decide how they’ll earn income to pay their bills.

During their discussion, shared in a clip on 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram, Biniyam complimented Ariela on her strength, bravery, and intelligence before revealing his desire to become an MMA fighter for a living.

“I have talent. I want to be like, super fighter, like maybe successful,” Bini expressed. “I’m dreaming.” He then recounted all of the types of work he did while living in Ethiopia, including dancing, choreographing, directing, and personal training, but stated that his “dream” is to become an MMA fighter.

Ari, however, wasn’t impressed by Biniyam’s positive outlook. “Bini believes that anything is possible, and that’s so wonderful and it’s so lovely, but I’ve done the research, and most MMA fighters really don’t make that much money,” Ariela confessed, adding that a career as an MMA fighter didn’t seem like a “realistic” job choice to support a family.

90 Day Fiance viewers weren’t happy with Ariela crushing Biniyam’s dreams and took to the comments section to sound off.

90 Day Fiance viewers slam Ariela for crushing Biniyam’s dreams

Feeling that Ariela unnecessarily shot down Biniayms’ dreams, one 90 Day Fiance viewer commented, “He can do training for MMA Fighter AND be a personal trainer. DEBBIE DOWNER! She has daddy and mommy that help her all the time.”

Another viewer felt bad for Biniyam but felt Ariela needs to change her tune: “Poor Bini. He’s trying to encourage her and every time she just crushes him. Must be nice at her age to never have paid a bill. It’s about time she got a job. Bini can watch Avi till he’s allowed to work.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“Talk about having a Debbie downer Wife who finds an issue and a problem in everything but her own irresponsible actions,” read another comment from a disgruntled viewer.

“Ari aka … the dream crusher,” commented another 90 Day Fiance viewer.

Now that Ariela and Biniyam are living in the US, they have a lot to navigate as a couple with a young child to raise.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.