90 Day Fiance viewers feel no sympathy for Varya Malina

90 Day Fiance viewers are bashing Varya Malina for her post about Geoffrey Paschel. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Varya Malina let fans know that she was missing her boyfriend, Geoffrey Paschel, who is currently serving 18 years in prison.

Geoffrey was convicted early this year of the June 2019 kidnapping and domestic assault of his ex-fiancee. The incident occurred just weeks before he left for Russia to meet Varya for the first time and film Season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

Geoffrey is not eligible for parole and will be spending the whole 18 years behind bars, and Varya has gone out of her way to show that she will wait for him, as evidenced by her recent video.

In the video, Varya put together a montage of pictures starting with one of her and Geoffrey, followed by images and videos of herself coping without him.

Over the video was a description saying, “I moved across the world for love, but now he is in PRISON. I was shocked and depressed at first then I learned how to take care of myself, our dogs, and our house. I met lots of amazing people.”

Varya then prompted fans to continue following and watching her content by asking if they “Want to know how I came back to life?”

In her caption, Varya wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been a year…”

Now, 90 Day viewers are bashing Varya’s post as trying to garner sympathy, and they are slamming her, and her relationship with Geoffrey, whose history of domestic abuse was corroborated during his trial.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A 90 Day Fiance meme slammed Varya Malina’s post

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a meme that put together different parts of Varya’s video about Geoffrey.

Above the images, the meme said, “He deserves to be in prison! No one feels sorry for you Varya!”

In the caption, the fan account added, “Does Varya actually think people feel bad for her? Geoffrey is where he should be.”

Other 90 Day Fiance viewers comment on the meme

In the post’s comments, there were savage remarks about Varya’s defense of Geoffrey.

One critic mentioned her mother and brother’s disdain for Geoffrey on the show and slammed, “Her mother and brother warned her. Yet she is a winner of the Greencard Lottery and will wait 18 years for him to get out of prison. Is love really that blind ??”

Pic credit: @90dayboomboom/Instagram

Another onlooker wrote, “I ended up unfollowing her, couldn’t be bothered with the pity party stories anymore.”

Pic credit: @90dayboomboom/Instagram

Someone else commented, “The crazy thing is, there’s always tons of women commenting about how he’ll be home soon and feeling sorry for her. It boggles my mind.”

Pic credit: @90dayboomboom/Instagram

What do you think of Varya’s post for Geoffrey?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.